Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 12, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;SW;11;81%;62%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;91;71;Sunny and pleasant;87;69;NW;8;49%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunlit and nice;69;47;Partly sunny, nice;68;48;W;9;60%;6%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;63;48;Clouding up;60;51;SSW;5;66%;14%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. t-shower;58;41;Cooler with rain;45;38;WSW;14;91%;74%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sun and some clouds;36;22;Partly sunny;35;25;SE;6;87%;58%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Low clouds;57;41;Rain and drizzle;47;38;E;7;77%;64%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and frigid;13;-3;Partly sunny, cold;18;9;ENE;11;95%;76%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;92;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;75;N;4;72%;84%;5

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;68;55;Partly sunny;68;52;WSW;9;53%;5%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Tropical rainstorm;68;60;Low clouds;70;63;WSW;14;69%;26%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and beautiful;80;53;Plenty of sunshine;81;56;E;5;40%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;100;73;Turning sunny, nice;94;73;E;9;63%;20%;12

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;90;63;Partly sunny;88;67;ESE;10;48%;41%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;S;6;66%;60%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, breezy;65;47;Partly sunny;60;47;WSW;8;60%;8%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;57;36;Partly sunny, mild;63;37;NNE;6;68%;1%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;46;Showers and t-storms;59;44;WNW;8;70%;85%;4

Berlin, Germany;Rain at times;53;46;Rather cloudy;53;40;SW;11;74%;74%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun, pleasant;72;46;Inc. clouds;73;44;ESE;5;59%;45%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;81;66;A t-storm in spots;82;65;NW;5;70%;64%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;65;45;Clouds and sun;57;42;WNW;12;61%;40%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A thundershower;54;43;Periods of rain;45;37;SW;10;85%;74%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing and warm;66;48;Showers and t-storms;58;43;W;12;79%;70%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Couple of t-storms;63;45;Partly sunny;58;43;NW;9;63%;32%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;77;66;Sunny and pleasant;82;66;E;8;41%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;84;65;Overcast and warmer;86;65;ESE;4;41%;78%;7

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;60;45;Sunny and delightful;62;48;SW;10;72%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;78;56;Mostly sunny, warm;85;59;N;6;30%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;83;61;Clouds limiting sun;74;62;SSW;10;75%;26%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun, nice;85;65;Mostly sunny, nice;86;66;ESE;5;48%;0%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;90;78;Decreasing clouds;92;78;SSE;7;67%;70%;11

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;41;28;Partly sunny, cold;35;24;NNW;16;53%;35%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;86;76;Showers and t-storms;89;77;SE;6;80%;82%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;43;37;Periods of rain;40;33;N;7;84%;86%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;82;69;Partly sunny, nice;82;69;NNE;7;62%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;62;40;More sun than clouds;63;39;NNE;7;38%;0%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Afternoon rain;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;SW;8;87%;84%;3

Delhi, India;Sunny and very warm;93;64;Hot with hazy sun;95;64;E;6;35%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;58;27;Mostly sunny;57;34;S;6;43%;3%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the p.m.;92;70;A p.m. t-storm;93;71;SE;6;55%;55%;8

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;90;75;A morning shower;89;77;WSW;5;75%;86%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;50;33;Partly sunny;48;42;SE;12;72%;66%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;56;49;Cloudy with showers;58;45;ENE;7;64%;99%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;More clouds than sun;63;58;Rain and drizzle;64;59;WSW;10;79%;87%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;73;65;Areas of low clouds;77;68;SSE;10;75%;55%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;76;58;A p.m. t-shower;76;58;ESE;7;65%;63%;9

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;82;63;Partly sunny;73;61;NNE;10;55%;14%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Snow to rain;34;33;Occasional rain;39;28;WNW;6;91%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;95;77;Mostly cloudy;94;76;SE;5;57%;14%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;72;62;Nice with sunshine;74;65;E;8;72%;24%;8

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;79;69;Spotty showers;79;70;ENE;17;62%;70%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sun and clouds;95;70;Mostly sunny, warm;96;69;SE;6;27%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;86;62;A morning shower;84;60;NW;10;47%;80%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;61;53;A couple of showers;61;50;SW;11;71%;70%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A downpour;86;77;Heavy p.m. showers;86;76;WNW;8;79%;88%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;90;68;Sunny and pleasant;87;70;N;8;45%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;81;58;A t-storm in spots;79;57;WNW;5;51%;45%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Considerable clouds;60;43;Cloudy, p.m. showers;56;41;N;5;69%;99%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;90;69;Hazy sunshine;88;71;WSW;13;51%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Variable cloudiness;72;51;Partly sunny, nice;77;53;SSE;6;53%;6%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;96;64;Sunny and pleasant;96;67;N;10;9%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;46;38;Periods of rain;43;35;SE;10;80%;88%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny, nice;86;75;Some sun, a shower;86;74;ENE;10;61%;42%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;74;Mostly cloudy, warm;97;74;W;7;49%;42%;9

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;94;74;Hazy sun and warm;97;69;SW;7;44%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Turning cloudy;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;94;75;SE;3;73%;85%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler;55;42;A little a.m. rain;55;41;NE;6;74%;93%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;92;78;A t-storm around;90;78;SW;6;69%;50%;11

Lima, Peru;High clouds;76;68;Clouds and sun, nice;75;68;S;7;76%;43%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;A little p.m. rain;61;53;Spotty showers;63;55;SSW;7;86%;84%;2

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;51;41;A touch of a.m. rain;50;39;S;9;75%;66%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;72;58;A shower or two;67;57;SSW;5;89%;75%;2

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;88;75;Nice with some sun;88;77;SW;6;65%;31%;7

Madrid, Spain;More clouds than sun;54;43;Showers around;58;46;SW;8;63%;86%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;80;High clouds;87;80;W;7;76%;67%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;86;73;A shower in the a.m.;85;76;SSE;6;78%;80%;6

Manila, Philippines;Increasing clouds;87;74;Sunny and pleasant;90;75;E;9;53%;5%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny intervals;71;58;Sun and some clouds;69;57;S;10;58%;24%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;79;53;Mostly sunny, nice;81;50;E;4;31%;33%;10

Miami, United States;A gusty thunderstorm;79;52;Showers possible;71;53;SE;9;50%;38%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and snow shower;39;36;Morning rain, cloudy;40;35;S;11;95%;84%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;87;80;Partly sunny;87;79;ESE;10;70%;23%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine, pleasant;73;57;Sunshine and nice;77;58;E;10;52%;0%;7

Montreal, Canada;Sunny intervals;38;28;Cloudy, snow, breezy;33;29;NNW;16;80%;94%;1

Moscow, Russia;Snow;30;27;Sun and clouds;36;22;S;11;60%;17%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;102;79;Mostly sunny;93;82;N;10;44%;1%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;77;61;A p.m. t-storm;77;62;W;6;72%;76%;6

New York, United States;Increasing clouds;43;34;A little a.m. snow;41;31;W;23;58%;57%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, pleasant;70;47;Mostly sunny;70;48;S;5;59%;7%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, cold;15;-9;Sunny, but cold;13;-10;E;3;84%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;59;40;Mostly sunny;64;45;S;7;55%;1%;5

Oslo, Norway;Considerable clouds;34;30;Mostly sunny;38;17;N;8;55%;5%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;36;26;A little snow;34;25;NW;11;83%;86%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;86;80;An afternoon shower;86;79;ESE;9;77%;78%;12

Panama City, Panama;Sun and some clouds;92;77;Clouds and sun;90;75;NNW;11;63%;42%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;85;74;Decreasing clouds;86;74;ENE;10;70%;32%;7

Paris, France;Thundershowers;55;45;A touch of rain;53;40;SW;11;70%;69%;2

Perth, Australia;Hot with sunshine;93;77;Partly sunny and hot;94;78;ESE;9;36%;13%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;97;76;Clouds and sun;95;77;SW;6;50%;22%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A heavy p.m. shower;83;72;Cloudy, p.m. showers;86;73;NNW;8;83%;100%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;94;68;Mostly sunny;94;70;SE;5;40%;5%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;51;44;Spotty showers;52;40;WSW;12;60%;82%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warm with clearing;60;39;Turning sunny;67;45;SSE;9;68%;27%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;72;52;A little p.m. rain;71;53;NNE;9;51%;83%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;67;53;Partly sunny;67;53;SSE;6;75%;35%;4

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;87;76;A t-storm around;88;78;E;7;69%;63%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;38;27;Cloudy;38;32;NE;9;46%;68%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mainly cloudy, mild;48;43;Spotty showers;48;35;SSW;11;86%;83%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;91;75;Sun and clouds, nice;87;76;ENE;7;70%;44%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;80;61;Sunny and pleasant;81;62;E;9;19%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Thunderstorms;59;47;Partly sunny;61;41;ESE;8;64%;5%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;37;34;Rain and drizzle;41;36;S;8;84%;92%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;66;55;Periods of rain;58;49;SW;9;86%;89%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A passing shower;87;63;A t-storm in spots;83;65;ENE;9;63%;47%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;85;75;Mostly sunny;86;75;SE;11;65%;3%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine and nice;81;64;Mostly sunny, nice;80;65;N;7;65%;10%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;81;45;Mostly sunny;77;51;SE;5;30%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;83;52;Sunny and pleasant;83;50;SW;5;28%;3%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;81;72;Mostly sunny;83;72;SE;5;73%;44%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;59;48;A passing shower;62;53;S;6;77%;84%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;68;52;Occasional rain;54;44;NNE;7;77%;90%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;60;39;Mostly sunny, mild;64;49;SSW;8;65%;15%;5

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;70;55;Warm with some sun;73;57;SSE;9;62%;18%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;79;Cloudy with a shower;87;78;N;13;75%;70%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Becoming cloudy;71;45;A t-storm, cooler;56;43;WSW;11;72%;82%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;84;75;Sunshine and nice;85;75;ESE;12;67%;26%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;39;35;Periods of snow;37;25;N;9;85%;67%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;79;68;Cloudy, not as warm;72;68;ESE;11;68%;77%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine, pleasant;77;59;Sunny and pleasant;80;62;SE;6;57%;8%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Inc. clouds;38;36;A little p.m. rain;43;32;W;8;92%;83%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;55;44;Showers around;55;37;NW;6;81%;90%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;52;35;Rain and drizzle;43;35;SSE;7;78%;65%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partial sunshine;67;46;Plenty of sunshine;62;47;ESE;8;24%;3%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;73;54;Some sun;72;59;S;6;56%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;66;52;Showers and t-storms;61;50;SE;5;71%;90%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Plenty of sunshine;55;42;Sunny and nice;63;47;SSW;8;56%;1%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;35;27;Mostly cloudy;36;26;NW;10;61%;69%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Not as warm;72;57;Mostly sunny, nice;70;55;E;8;66%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;68;50;Partly sunny;69;51;SW;9;51%;7%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;58;21;Much colder;37;15;N;8;63%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;63;47;Cooler, p.m. rain;52;42;NNE;5;56%;96%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy, a t-storm;58;46;Partly sunny;58;45;W;10;51%;33%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;84;70;Mostly sunny;89;67;W;5;45%;47%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and snow shower;43;40;Showers around;48;36;SSW;11;89%;76%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rather cloudy, mild;58;44;Mostly cloudy, mild;53;38;WSW;14;79%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;65;60;Mostly sunny;71;56;W;15;64%;72%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and less humid;95;67;Mostly sunny, nice;96;68;SW;5;48%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Mild with some sun;60;31;Partly sunny, mild;56;39;ESE;3;45%;28%;5

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit