South Africa-Australia Scoreboard

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Monday after South Africa beat Australia by six wickets in the second test at St. George's Park:

Australia 1st Innings: 243 South Africa 1st Innings: 382 Australia 2nd Innings

Cameron Bancroft b Ngidi 24

David Warner b Rabada 13

Usman Khawaja lbw b Rabada 75

Steve Smith c de Kock b Maharaj 11

Shaun Marsh c de Kock b Rabada 1

Mitchell Marsh b Rabada 45

Tim Paine not out 28

Pat Cummins c de Bruyn b Rabada 5

Mitchell Starc c de Kock b Rabada 1

Nathan Lyon c de Kock b Ngidi 5

Josh Hazlewood c Ngidi b Maharaj 17

Extras: (2b, 10lb, 2w) 14

TOTAL: (all out) 239

Overs: 79.

Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-62, 3-77, 4-86, 5-173, 6-186, 7-202, 8-204, 9-211, 10-239.

Bowling: Vernon Philander 18-5-56-0, Kagiso Rabada 22-9-54-6 (1w), Keshav Maharaj 23-2-90-2, Lungi Ngidi 13-5-24-2, Aiden Markram 3-1-3-0.

South Africa 2nd Innings (Target: 101)

Aiden Markram c Smith b Hazlewood 21

Dean Elgar c and b Lyon 5

Hashim Amla c Paine b Cummins 27

AB de Villiers c Bancroft b Lyon 28

Faf du Plessis not out 2

Theunis de Bruyn not out 15

Extras: (4b) 4

TOTAL: (for four wickets) 102

Overs: 22.5

Did not bat: Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-32, 3-81, 4-81.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 3-0-15-0, Josh Hazlewood 6-0-26-1, Nathan Lyon 9-0-44-2, Pat Cummins 4.5-0-13-1.

Toss: Australia.

Result: South Africa won by six wickets.

Series: Australia leads four-test series 1-0.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand, and Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka.

TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.