Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 12, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;17;81%;62%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;33;22;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;NW;12;49%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunlit and nice;20;8;Partly sunny, nice;20;9;W;14;60%;6%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;17;9;Clouding up;15;11;SSW;8;66%;14%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. t-shower;14;5;Cooler with rain;7;3;WSW;23;91%;74%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sun and some clouds;2;-5;Partly sunny;2;-4;SE;10;87%;58%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Low clouds;14;5;Rain and drizzle;8;3;E;12;77%;64%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and frigid;-11;-19;Partly sunny, cold;-8;-13;ENE;17;95%;76%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;N;6;72%;84%;5

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;20;13;Partly sunny;20;11;WSW;15;53%;5%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Tropical rainstorm;20;15;Low clouds;21;17;WSW;23;69%;26%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and beautiful;26;12;Plenty of sunshine;27;13;E;8;40%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;38;23;Turning sunny, nice;34;23;E;14;63%;20%;12

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;32;17;Partly sunny;31;20;ESE;15;48%;41%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;S;10;66%;60%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, breezy;19;8;Partly sunny;15;8;WSW;13;60%;8%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;14;2;Partly sunny, mild;17;3;NNE;9;68%;1%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;8;Showers and t-storms;15;7;WNW;13;70%;85%;4

Berlin, Germany;Rain at times;11;8;Rather cloudy;12;4;SW;18;74%;74%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun, pleasant;22;8;Inc. clouds;23;6;ESE;9;59%;45%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A t-storm in spots;28;18;NW;8;70%;64%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;18;7;Clouds and sun;14;6;WNW;20;61%;40%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A thundershower;12;6;Periods of rain;7;3;SW;16;85%;74%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing and warm;19;9;Showers and t-storms;14;6;W;20;79%;70%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Couple of t-storms;17;7;Partly sunny;14;6;NW;14;63%;32%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;25;19;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;E;12;41%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;29;18;Overcast and warmer;30;19;ESE;7;41%;78%;7

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;16;7;Sunny and delightful;17;9;SW;15;72%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;Mostly sunny, warm;29;15;N;9;30%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;28;16;Clouds limiting sun;24;17;SSW;16;75%;26%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun, nice;29;18;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;ESE;8;48%;0%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;32;25;Decreasing clouds;34;26;SSE;12;67%;70%;11

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;5;-2;Partly sunny, cold;2;-5;NNW;26;53%;35%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;30;24;Showers and t-storms;31;25;SE;10;80%;82%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;6;3;Periods of rain;5;1;N;12;84%;86%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;28;21;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;NNE;11;62%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;17;4;More sun than clouds;17;4;NNE;12;38%;0%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Afternoon rain;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SW;12;87%;84%;3

Delhi, India;Sunny and very warm;34;18;Hot with hazy sun;35;18;E;10;35%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;14;-3;Mostly sunny;14;1;S;10;43%;3%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the p.m.;33;21;A p.m. t-storm;34;21;SE;10;55%;55%;8

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;32;24;A morning shower;31;25;WSW;8;75%;86%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;10;1;Partly sunny;9;6;SE;19;72%;66%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;14;10;Cloudy with showers;14;7;ENE;11;64%;99%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;More clouds than sun;17;14;Rain and drizzle;18;15;WSW;16;79%;87%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;23;19;Areas of low clouds;25;20;SSE;16;75%;55%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;24;15;A p.m. t-shower;25;15;ESE;12;65%;63%;9

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;28;17;Partly sunny;23;16;NNE;16;55%;14%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Snow to rain;1;1;Occasional rain;4;-2;WNW;10;91%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;35;25;Mostly cloudy;35;25;SE;8;57%;14%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;22;17;Nice with sunshine;23;19;E;12;72%;24%;8

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;26;21;Spotty showers;26;21;ENE;27;62%;70%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sun and clouds;35;21;Mostly sunny, warm;36;21;SE;10;27%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;30;17;A morning shower;29;16;NW;17;47%;80%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;16;12;A couple of showers;16;10;SW;18;71%;70%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A downpour;30;25;Heavy p.m. showers;30;24;WNW;13;79%;88%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;32;20;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;N;14;45%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;27;14;A t-storm in spots;26;14;WNW;8;51%;45%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Considerable clouds;15;6;Cloudy, p.m. showers;13;5;N;8;69%;99%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;32;21;Hazy sunshine;31;22;WSW;21;51%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Variable cloudiness;22;10;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;SSE;10;53%;6%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;36;18;Sunny and pleasant;35;19;N;17;9%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;8;3;Periods of rain;6;2;SE;16;80%;88%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;Some sun, a shower;30;23;ENE;16;61%;42%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;23;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;23;W;11;49%;42%;9

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;34;23;Hazy sun and warm;36;21;SW;12;44%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Turning cloudy;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;SE;5;73%;85%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler;13;6;A little a.m. rain;13;5;NE;10;74%;93%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A t-storm around;32;26;SW;10;69%;50%;11

Lima, Peru;High clouds;24;20;Clouds and sun, nice;24;20;S;11;76%;43%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;A little p.m. rain;16;12;Spotty showers;17;13;SSW;12;86%;84%;2

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;10;5;A touch of a.m. rain;10;4;S;15;75%;66%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;22;14;A shower or two;19;14;SSW;8;89%;75%;2

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;31;24;Nice with some sun;31;25;SW;10;65%;31%;7

Madrid, Spain;More clouds than sun;12;6;Showers around;14;8;SW;12;63%;86%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;High clouds;30;26;W;12;76%;67%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;30;23;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;SSE;10;78%;80%;6

Manila, Philippines;Increasing clouds;31;24;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;E;15;53%;5%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny intervals;22;14;Sun and some clouds;21;14;S;17;58%;24%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;26;12;Mostly sunny, nice;27;10;E;7;31%;33%;10

Miami, United States;A gusty thunderstorm;26;11;Showers possible;22;12;SE;14;50%;38%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and snow shower;4;2;Morning rain, cloudy;4;2;S;18;95%;84%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;26;Partly sunny;31;26;ESE;16;70%;23%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine, pleasant;23;14;Sunshine and nice;25;15;E;17;52%;0%;7

Montreal, Canada;Sunny intervals;3;-2;Cloudy, snow, breezy;1;-2;NNW;26;80%;94%;1

Moscow, Russia;Snow;-1;-3;Sun and clouds;2;-6;S;18;60%;17%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;39;26;Mostly sunny;34;28;N;17;44%;1%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;25;16;A p.m. t-storm;25;17;W;9;72%;76%;6

New York, United States;Increasing clouds;6;1;A little a.m. snow;5;-1;W;38;58%;57%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, pleasant;21;8;Mostly sunny;21;9;S;8;59%;7%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, cold;-9;-23;Sunny, but cold;-10;-23;E;5;84%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;15;4;Mostly sunny;18;7;S;11;55%;1%;5

Oslo, Norway;Considerable clouds;1;-1;Mostly sunny;3;-8;N;13;55%;5%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;2;-3;A little snow;1;-4;NW;18;83%;86%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;30;27;An afternoon shower;30;26;ESE;14;77%;78%;12

Panama City, Panama;Sun and some clouds;33;25;Clouds and sun;32;24;NNW;18;63%;42%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;30;24;Decreasing clouds;30;23;ENE;16;70%;32%;7

Paris, France;Thundershowers;13;7;A touch of rain;12;5;SW;18;70%;69%;2

Perth, Australia;Hot with sunshine;34;25;Partly sunny and hot;34;26;ESE;15;36%;13%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;Clouds and sun;35;25;SW;10;50%;22%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A heavy p.m. shower;28;22;Cloudy, p.m. showers;30;23;NNW;13;83%;100%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;20;Mostly sunny;34;21;SE;8;40%;5%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;11;7;Spotty showers;11;4;WSW;20;60%;82%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warm with clearing;16;4;Turning sunny;19;7;SSE;15;68%;27%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;11;A little p.m. rain;22;12;NNE;15;51%;83%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;19;12;Partly sunny;19;12;SSE;9;75%;35%;4

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;31;25;A t-storm around;31;26;E;11;69%;63%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;3;-3;Cloudy;3;0;NE;14;46%;68%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mainly cloudy, mild;9;6;Spotty showers;9;2;SSW;18;86%;83%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;33;24;Sun and clouds, nice;31;24;ENE;11;70%;44%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;E;15;19%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Thunderstorms;15;8;Partly sunny;16;5;ESE;12;64%;5%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;3;1;Rain and drizzle;5;2;S;12;84%;92%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;19;13;Periods of rain;14;9;SW;15;86%;89%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A passing shower;30;17;A t-storm in spots;29;18;ENE;15;63%;47%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;29;24;Mostly sunny;30;24;SE;18;65%;3%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine and nice;27;18;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;N;11;65%;10%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;27;7;Mostly sunny;25;11;SE;8;30%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;28;11;Sunny and pleasant;28;10;SW;8;28%;3%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;27;22;Mostly sunny;28;22;SE;8;73%;44%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;15;9;A passing shower;16;12;S;9;77%;84%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;20;11;Occasional rain;12;6;NNE;12;77%;90%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;15;4;Mostly sunny, mild;18;9;SSW;13;65%;15%;5

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;21;13;Warm with some sun;23;14;SSE;15;62%;18%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;26;Cloudy with a shower;31;26;N;21;75%;70%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Becoming cloudy;22;7;A t-storm, cooler;13;6;WSW;18;72%;82%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;29;24;Sunshine and nice;29;24;ESE;20;67%;26%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;4;1;Periods of snow;3;-4;N;15;85%;67%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;26;20;Cloudy, not as warm;22;20;ESE;18;68%;77%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine, pleasant;25;15;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;SE;10;57%;8%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Inc. clouds;3;2;A little p.m. rain;6;0;W;13;92%;83%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;13;7;Showers around;13;3;NW;10;81%;90%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;11;2;Rain and drizzle;6;2;SSE;12;78%;65%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partial sunshine;19;8;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;ESE;12;24%;3%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;Some sun;22;15;S;9;56%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;19;11;Showers and t-storms;16;10;SE;8;71%;90%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Plenty of sunshine;13;6;Sunny and nice;17;9;SSW;13;56%;1%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;NW;17;61%;69%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Not as warm;22;14;Mostly sunny, nice;21;13;E;13;66%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;20;10;Partly sunny;20;11;SW;14;51%;7%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;14;-6;Much colder;3;-9;N;13;63%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;17;9;Cooler, p.m. rain;11;5;NNE;9;56%;96%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy, a t-storm;15;8;Partly sunny;14;7;W;16;51%;33%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;Mostly sunny;32;19;W;8;45%;47%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and snow shower;6;4;Showers around;9;2;SSW;18;89%;76%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rather cloudy, mild;14;7;Mostly cloudy, mild;12;3;WSW;22;79%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;18;15;Mostly sunny;22;13;W;25;64%;72%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and less humid;35;19;Mostly sunny, nice;35;20;SW;7;48%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Mild with some sun;16;0;Partly sunny, mild;14;4;ESE;4;45%;28%;5

