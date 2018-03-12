Longtime Dow Chemical chief Andrew Liveris to leave

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — The longtime chief executive of Dow Chemical, who led the company through the financial crisis, a merger with rival DuPont and then the planned disassembly of the entire enterprise, is stepping down.

Andrew Liveris announced two years ago he'd retire by mid-2017, but that was delayed until the company named a successor.

DowDupont Inc. said Monday that Liveris, 63, will give up his executive chairmanship in April, and his role as director in July, when he officially retires.

Jeff Fettig, a longtime independent director, will become executive chairman. Jim Fitterling will lead the materials-science company, to be created during a planned breakup next year. DowDuPont will break itself into three distinct companies after a successful, $62 billion merger between Dow and DuPont last year.