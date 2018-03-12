Taiwan’s Presidential Office Building to be hardened by addition of a ‘landscape fence’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) confirmed at a press conference on Monday that the Office of President has been planning to put up a “landscape fence” around the historic Presidential Office Building in downtown Taipei to ramp up its security measures,

He said the Office of President has adopted the recommendation of the country's national security authority to erect a fence around the building and has taken references of the White House in Washington and the designs of head of state offices in several other countries to come up with the plans.

Prior to the spokesman’s confirmation, the Office of President sent a report to the country’s legislature in response to calls from national law makers across the party line to harden the historic Presidential Office Building after a military policeman guarding the building was wounded by a male civilian wielding a samurai sword on August 18, 2017.

The Presidential Office Building has become a target of protests and venting anger in the politically charged social environment of Taiwan in recent years. In 2014, a man rammed a 35-ton gravel truck into the porch of the building in a premeditated attack to vent his anger against then President Ma Ying-jeou and frustration with the society in general.

In the report to the country’s legislature, the Office of President said that besides erecting a “landscape fence” around the building to strengthen its function of blocking danger, security deployment will also be adjusted.