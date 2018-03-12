Greek police seek gun-toting soccer club owner

PAOK owner, businessman Ivan Savvidis invades into the pitch during the Greek League soccer match between PAOK and AEK Athens in the northern Greek ci
PAOK owner, businessman Ivan Savvidis invades into the pitch during a Greek League soccer match between PAOK and AEK Athens in the northern Greek city
In this photo taken on Sunday, March 11, 2018, PAOK owner, businessman Ivan Savvidis, center, escorted by his bodyguards leaves the pitch during a Gre
In this Sunday, March 11, 2018 photo, PAOK owner, businessman Ivan Savvidis, second right, approaches AEK Athens' Manager Operation Department Vassili
PAOK owner, businessman Ivan Savvidis, second from left, approaches AEK Athens' Manager Operation Department Vassilis Dimitriadis, center, as his body
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police are seeking the gun-toting owner of PAOK Thessaloniki and four others after they marched onto the soccer field following a disputed goal at the end of a league match.
PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis walked onto the field accompanied by bodyguards, and appeared to be carrying a pistol in a holster around his waist. The Sunday match in the northern city of Thessaloniki between PAOK and AEK Athens was eventually abandoned after the disputed 90th-minute goal, which would have put host PAOK ahead 1-0.
Police say they are investigating Savvidis, who holds a gun license, for illegal entry onto the field and for possession of an object that could cause harm in a sporting venue.