Greek police seek gun-toting soccer club owner

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police are seeking the gun-toting owner of PAOK Thessaloniki and four others after they marched onto the soccer field following a disputed goal at the end of a league match.

PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis walked onto the field accompanied by bodyguards, and appeared to be carrying a pistol in a holster around his waist. The Sunday match in the northern city of Thessaloniki between PAOK and AEK Athens was eventually abandoned after the disputed 90th-minute goal, which would have put host PAOK ahead 1-0.

Police say they are investigating Savvidis, who holds a gun license, for illegal entry onto the field and for possession of an object that could cause harm in a sporting venue.