Slovak interior minister resigns after journalist slaying

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakian Interior Minister Robert Kalinak has resigned from his post amid the crisis following the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee.

Kalinak's resignation was a key requirement of a junior party in the government to remain in the ruling coalition. It's not yet clear, however, if the move will be enough for the party, known as Most-Hid. Its leadership is meeting later Monday.

Kalinak's move comes after tens of thousands of protesters across Slovakia demanded the resignation of the government and a thorough investigation into the shooting deaths of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova.

Kuciak's last, unfinished story was about the activities of Italian mafia in Slovakia and their ties to people close to Prime Minister Robert Fico, whose government is allegedly also linked to other corruption scandals.