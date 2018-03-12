APNewsBreak: Trump Jr. partners with donor who pitched gov't

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. and Texas hedge fund manager Gentry Beach have long claimed they're just friends.

But records obtained by The Associated Press show the president's eldest son and the Republican donor have a previously undisclosed business relationship.

Scrutiny of the business ties comes as Beach has gained access to top government officials since President Trump took office.

Last year, Beach met with top National Security Council officials and with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

Court testimony shows Trump Jr. has been involved in business deals with Gentry since the mid-2000s. In October they formed a company together.

The Trump Organization acknowledged Trump Jr. invested with Beach but said their relationship was primarily personal.

Beach said he never has nor will he use his friendship with Trump Jr. to influence the government.