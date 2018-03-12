EU extends sanctions for alleged Russian meddling in Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has prolonged sanctions against senior Russian officials, lawmakers and military officers for a further six months over alleged meddling in Ukraine.

EU headquarters said in a statement Monday that "an assessment of the situation did not justify a change in the sanctions regime."

The asset freezes and travel bans on 150 people and 38 "entities" — usually companies or organizations — have been extended until Sept. 15.

Those targeted are accused of "actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."

The EU imposed sanctions on Russia three years ago after it annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and refuses to recognize Moscow's authority there. Some Crimea officials are also on the sanctions list.