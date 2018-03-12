UK lawmaker says spy poisoning looks to be 'state-sponsored'

LONDON (AP) — A senior British lawmaker says the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter is "looking awfully like it was state-sponsored attempted murder."

Tom Tugendhat told the BBC it is still too early to be absolutely certain. The chairman of the Foreign Affairs committee said he would be "surprised" if Prime Minister Theresa May does not end up blaming Russian officials for the attack.

He says the announcement may come soon. May is chairing a National Security Council meeting Monday to hear the latest evidence.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia remain in critical condition following the March 4 nerve agent attack.

Officials have not said what nerve agent was used or who is to blame.

The 66-year-old Skripal worked for Russian military intelligence before he was recruited to spy for Britain.