Taiwanese Police help French couple locate lost phone with hundreds of honeymoon photos

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A recently wed couple who came to Taiwan for their honeymoon, almost lost a smartphone with hundreds of photos from their honeymoon around Taiwan, which would have been irreplaceable if not for the help of some Taichung police officers.



Fortunately after they made an immediate report once they realized they had left the phone in the back of a taxi, the officers were able to quickly locate their phone by contacting taxi dispatchers to find the cab they had used.



The two newlyweds visiting from France, have been identified by the names “Emmanuel and Eva,” according to Liberty Times. The couple had just visited the Rainbow Village in Taichung’s Nantun district that day, and had just caught a cab back to the city center.



When exiting, one of them accidentally left the phone in the back of the cab. The phone was loaded with photos and video of their wonderful journey in Taiwan, as well as other countless precious memories, and important information.



The officers as well as the native French couple were able to exercise their English ability to communicate with one another, and the quick thinking police contacted several taxi company dispatchers and asked them to ask for drivers who had recently dropped off a French couple.

Incredibly, the driver, still nearby, was contacted and the phone was returned almost immediately.



Curiously, one of the officers who helped them track down their phone, when speaking with the couple at the station, discovered that he and his wife were also married on the exact same day as the couple that he was helping.



When the couple learned of the remarkable coincidence, they could only respond, “Amazing!”

To commemorate the “miraculous” return of the phone, the couple took a few photos with the police officers before they left the station and went on their way, to enjoy the rest of their honeymoon in Taiwan.



Only a week previous, police officers in Taichung were also credited with returning a South Korean tourist's phone, which was also left accidentally behind in a taxi. The retrieval and return of his iphone took only 5 minutes.