Port of Anping in southwestern Taiwan soon to welcome two large cruise liners after a nine-year hiatus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Tainan City Government said Monday that after a nine-year hiatus the city is expecting to welcome about 1,600 guests from two large cruise liners, which are scheduled to anchor in the city’s Port of Anping in March and May, respectively.

Yin Shih-shi (殷世熙), director of Tainan City Government's Economic Development Bureau, told media Monday that British cruise ship Caledonian Sky will arrive at Anping Port on March 21 and Hong Kong Star Cruises SuperStar Aquarius is to arrive in May. These two will be the first large cruise ships to visit Tainan since SuperStar Aquarius last docked in Anping Port in 2009, the city government official said.

Anping will be a port of call for high-end Caledonian Sky on an island-hopping tour to travel between Taiwan Island and its offshore islands, Yin said, adding that 100-plus international visitors, most of them British, are expected to come from the March 21 arrival for a 6 a.m.-6 p.m. visit to the city.

There will be a welcoming ceremony to greet the guests at the port’s passenger service center at 8 a.m. on the day of arrival, Yin said.



The SuperStar Aquarius cruise ship will anchor at night and bring about 1,500 passengers mostly participating in domestic travel via the Blue Highway, the official added.



Yin said that after so many years, Anping Port will once again welcome large cruise ships, which is expected to stimulate the development of Tainan’s cruise tourism, benefit the economy around the port, and boost the city’s international visibility. The official said the city will continue to work with Taiwan International Ports Corp to provide better all-around service to cruise passengers and to strive for getting more cruise ships to dock in Anping.