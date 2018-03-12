Calm before storm? Pyongyang still mum on Trump summit

TOKYO (AP) — News of plans to hold a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent shockwaves around the globe. But not a word about it has been reported by the North's state-run media.

As of Monday, Pyongyang has been surprisingly quiet on the slew of momentous, and possibly even historic, events that have come in quick succession over the past few months.

Officials in Seoul say Pyongyang has been keeping them in the dark as well.

A spokesman for the Unification Ministry told reporters Monday there has been no official response from the North Korean government regarding its position on the summit.