Japanese mega-sensation, ‘Super Cookie Land,' visits Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Notorious Japanese funny man and performance artist, Cookie (酷奇), debuted “Super Cookie Land in Taipei,” a version of the most talked about exhibition of 2017 in Japan, at the Huashan Laugh and Peace Factory on Sunday.

Cookie himself appeared Sunday to welcome guests to "Super Cookie Land". The exhibit features over 200 unique art pieces and is a journey into the bizarre psyche of Cookie, into his colorful worldview.



The exhibit will be in Taipei for 30 days, through April 8, and open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are free and photography is permitted.



Cookie said that he tailor-made the exhibit for Taipei however, in a way that Japanese audiences would not be able to handle, according to CNA. The style and subjects of the Taipei version are “darker and weirder” than the Japanese counterpart.



In addition to satire and comedy the exhibit features artwork dealing with various social constructs, beliefs, and the importance of gravitational force.



Cookie is a member of the famous Japanese comedy trio, Yasei Bakudan (野性爆彈). His similar exhibit attracted over 50,000 visitors in Japan last year.