Carnival held in New Taipei celebrates new immigrants and cultural diversity

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A carnival celebrating new immigrants in Taiwan was held Sunday, March 11 in Banqiao District. New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) said the city’s new immigrant population had surpassed 100,000, which had become a force contributing to the city’s diversity and openness.

The carnival took place at the Banqiao 435 Art Zone, with food stalls selling delicacies from different countries, and performances of music and dance demonstrating various cultures.

Approximately 6,500 people participated in the carnival; apart from enjoying food and performances, some of them also took part in DIY workshops organized by new immigrant communities, said the event organizer.

The mayor remarked that people originating from South Asia, Europe, Africa, China, Japan, or Korea had come to live in Taiwan over the years and that some of them had become citizens of New Taipei City.

As of now, there are more than 100,000 new immigrants living and working in the city. The number accounted for 20 percent of the entire new immigrant population in the country, making the city the biggest new immigrant community in Taiwan, said Chu.

If their children were also included, the number of new immigrants residing in New Taipei City would further increase, added Chu.

The city government said it would continue assist new immigrants to integrate into Taiwanese society. It also encouraged the public to learn more about new immigrants’ origins, such as their culture and food, so that the city could be more friendly and diverse.



A carnival celebrating new immigrants in Taiwan was held on March 11 in New Taipei City (Photo courtesy of New Taipei City Government)