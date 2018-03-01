Pro-democracy camp in Hong Kong loses two of four seats to pro-Beijing legislators

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hong Kong by-elections were held on March 11, with pro-democracy candidates unable to regain all of their lost seats after the disqualification of pro-democracy legislators last year, following their refusal to take an oath of loyalty to authorities in Beijing.



In the end, only two of the four seats up for election were recaptured by Hong Kong’s pro-autonomy candidates. The loss of two district representatives comes as a significant defeat for those opposed to Beijing’s control of the city.

The vote came on that same day that the Chinese NPC in Beijing voted to remove presidential term limits. Many viewed the Hong Kong by-elections a test of the city’s voters’ willpower to continue defying Beijing.



AFP reports that there were several instances of confrontation between the pro-democracy and pro-Beijing voters at several of the polling stations.



The two victorious candidates were Gary Fan representing New Territories East, and Au Nok-hin representing Hong Kong Island. The districts lost to the pro-Beijing camp were West Kowloon and the architectural sector, reports Hong Kong Free Press.



Edward Yiu, formerly representing the architectural sector but was removed from the council in 2016 after his protest lodged during an oath taking procedure in the council. He ran to represent a different constituency on March 11, Kowloon West, but was defeated by a slim margin by pro-Beijing candidate Vincent Cheng.



The other lost seat in the by-election was the defeat of Paul Zimmerman to pro-Beijing candidate Tony Tse in the Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape functional constituency, by a mere 584 votes.



Hong Kong Free Press reports that voter turnout was generally lower than it has been in past years, and the pan-democratic support underperformed expectations on Sunday.



Two other legislators, Leung Kwok-hung and Lau Siu-lai, are still in the process of appealing their disqualifications after failing to satisfactorily make an oath to Beijing.

With the loss of two seats to the Pro-Beijing camp, the pro-autonomy, pan-democratic alliance has lost their power of veto in the Hong Kong Legislative Council, since they currently do not possess one-third of the chamber’s 70 votes, the minimum necessary to block legislation.