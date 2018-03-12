Gibson makes 50 saves, Islanders beat Flames 5-2 to end skid

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Rookie goalie Christopher Gibson made 50 saves as the New York Islanders beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Sunday to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Anders Lee scored twice, while Johnny Boychuk had a goal and two assists for New York, which was 0-4-4 since winning at Carolina on Feb. 16. Nick Leddy and Jordan Eberle also scored for the Islanders, and Casey Cizikas and John Tavares had two assists each.

Gibson improved his record this season to 1-0-2 and got his second NHL win. He was 1-1-1 for the Islanders in the 2015-16 season.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist for the Flames, who kicked off a three-game homestand after going 2-0-1 on the road last week. Mark Giordano also scored, while goalie Mike Smith made 22 saves in his return after missing 13 games with a lower-body injury.

Leddy opened the scoring at 2:14 of the first period when he fired a point shot that deflected off the post and in behind Smith.

Just 18 seconds later, another point shot by Boychuk deflected off Calgary forward Troy Brouwer's stick and past Smith to make it 2-0.

Gaudreau scored at 7:23 to pull the Flames within one when he took a pass from Sean Monahan before snapping a shot to the short side past Gibson.

The Islanders regained their two-goal advantage 3:02 later as Eberle tipped Boychuk's shot on net before picking up his own rebound and backhanding the puck past Smith.

Boychuk continued his strong performance early in the second period when he fired another slap shot on net that Smith stopped, but the rebound went right to Lee, who swatted it into the net to put New York up 4-1.

Giordano poked a loose puck in the crease into the net behind Gibson at 7:24 of the third to pull the Flames within two.

The Flames continued to put on the pressure, but weren't able to get any more pucks past Gibson, who stopped point-blank chances by Sam Bennett and Gaudreau.

Lee then added an empty-net goal with 10.1 seconds remaining.

NOTES: Smith sustained his injury late in Calgary's 3-2 win over the Islanders in New York on Feb. 11. ... The Flames compiled a 5-6-2 record with Smith out of the lineup. ... In addition to activating Smith off injured reserve, the Flames also assigned G Jon Gillies back to Stockton of the AHL on Sunday. ... Gaudreau snapped a seven-game goal-scoring drought, while extending his point-scoring streak to four games. ... Gibson became the third Islanders goalie this season to have at least 50 saves. Jaroslav Halak made 50 in a 3-0 win over the New York Rangers on Feb. 15 and Thomas Greiss had 52 in a 5-4 overtime win at Montreal on Jan. 15.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Washington on Thursday night.

Flames: Host Edmonton on Tuesday night.