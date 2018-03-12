|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|49
|17
|.742
|—
|x-Boston
|46
|20
|.697
|3
|Philadelphia
|36
|29
|.554
|12½
|New York
|24
|43
|.358
|25½
|Brooklyn
|21
|46
|.313
|28½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|38
|29
|.567
|—
|Miami
|36
|31
|.537
|2
|Charlotte
|29
|38
|.433
|9
|Orlando
|20
|47
|.299
|18
|Atlanta
|20
|47
|.299
|18
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|38
|27
|.585
|—
|Indiana
|38
|28
|.576
|½
|Milwaukee
|35
|31
|.530
|3½
|Detroit
|30
|36
|.455
|8½
|Chicago
|23
|43
|.348
|15½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|52
|14
|.788
|—
|New Orleans
|38
|28
|.576
|14
|San Antonio
|37
|29
|.561
|15
|Dallas
|21
|46
|.313
|31½
|Memphis
|18
|48
|.273
|34
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|40
|26
|.606
|—
|Minnesota
|39
|29
|.574
|2
|Oklahoma City
|39
|29
|.574
|2
|Denver
|37
|30
|.552
|3½
|Utah
|37
|30
|.552
|3½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|51
|16
|.761
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|29
|.554
|14
|L.A. Lakers
|29
|36
|.446
|21
|Sacramento
|21
|46
|.313
|30
|Phoenix
|19
|49
|.279
|32½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Saturday's Games
Charlotte 122, Phoenix 115
Miami 129, Washington 102
Dallas 114, Memphis 80
Oklahoma City 104, San Antonio 94
L.A. Clippers 113, Orlando 105
|Sunday's Games
Toronto 132, New York 106
Chicago 129, Atlanta 122
Minnesota 109, Golden State 103
Utah 116, New Orleans 99
Denver 130, Sacramento 104
Houston 105, Dallas 82
Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia 120, Brooklyn 97
Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.
Miami at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Utah, 9 p.m.
Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.
Miami at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.