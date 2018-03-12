  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/12 09:50
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 49 17 .742
x-Boston 46 20 .697 3
Philadelphia 36 29 .554 12½
New York 24 43 .358 25½
Brooklyn 21 46 .313 28½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 38 29 .567
Miami 36 31 .537 2
Charlotte 29 38 .433 9
Orlando 20 47 .299 18
Atlanta 20 47 .299 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 38 27 .585
Indiana 38 28 .576 ½
Milwaukee 35 31 .530
Detroit 30 36 .455
Chicago 23 43 .348 15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 52 14 .788
New Orleans 38 28 .576 14
San Antonio 37 29 .561 15
Dallas 21 46 .313 31½
Memphis 18 48 .273 34
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 40 26 .606
Minnesota 39 29 .574 2
Oklahoma City 39 29 .574 2
Denver 37 30 .552
Utah 37 30 .552
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 51 16 .761
L.A. Clippers 36 29 .554 14
L.A. Lakers 29 36 .446 21
Sacramento 21 46 .313 30
Phoenix 19 49 .279 32½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Saturday's Games

Charlotte 122, Phoenix 115

Miami 129, Washington 102

Dallas 114, Memphis 80

Oklahoma City 104, San Antonio 94

L.A. Clippers 113, Orlando 105

Sunday's Games

Toronto 132, New York 106

Chicago 129, Atlanta 122

Minnesota 109, Golden State 103

Utah 116, New Orleans 99

Denver 130, Sacramento 104

Houston 105, Dallas 82

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia 120, Brooklyn 97

Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Utah, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.

Miami at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.