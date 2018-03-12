Tinnerholm, Villa help NYCFC beat Galaxy 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Anton Tinnerholm had his first MLS goal and David Villa scored another to help New York City FC beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 on Sunday.

Tinnerholm blasted a left-footed volley to give NYCFC (2-0-0) the lead in the 22nd minute. Villa's cross, off a feed from Jesus Medina, deflected high off Michael Ciani and Tinnerholm, a 27-year-old defender from Sweden, rifled it off the crossbar.

Sean Johnson made a diving save of a sliding half-volley by Ola Kamara in the 27th and Villa made it 2-0 in the 33rd. Medina, on a counter-attack breakaway, touched it around a defender and then fed a left-footed cross to Ben Sweatt, whose shot from near the spot was stopped by a charging David Bingham. Villa tapped the rebound into the open net.

Jonathan dos Santos, from point-blank range, re-directed a cross from Emmanuel Boateng past Johnson to cap the scoring in the 60th.

New York City, which has lost just two regular-season home matches since June 2, 2016, outshot the Galaxy (1-1-0) 20-7.