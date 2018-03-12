  1. Home
  2. World

Sunday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/12 07:11
Baltimore 200 200 003—7 13 2
Boston 101 100 000—3 8 0

Harvey, Scott (4), Akin (5), Baumann (6), Hanifee (7), Lowther (8), Meisinger (8), and Sisco, Wynns; Porcello, Smith (5), Hembree (6), Scott (7), Cuevas (8), Jimenez (9), Lau (9), and Swihart, Butler. W_Harvey 1-0. L_Porcello 0-1. Sv_Meisinger. HRs_Mountcastle; Betts.

___

Atlanta 000 002 010—3 10 0
Detroit 013 011 00x—6 10 0

Wisler, Blair (4), Moylan (6), Ramirez (7), Ravin (8), and Suzuki; Liriano, Norris (4), Alcantara (6), Barbato (7), Jimenez (9), and McCann, Rogers. W_Liriano 1-0. L_Wisler 0-1. Sv_Jimenez. HRs_Peterson; Martin, Martinez.

___

Minnesota 050 000 010—6 12 0
Tampa Bay 300 100 001—5 10 1

Slegers, Reed (4), Duke (5), Romero (6), Busenitz (9), and Garver, Astudillo; Faria, Hall (2), Colome (3), Banda (4), Yarbrough (6), Hu (8), Kolarek (9), and Ramos, Monell. W_Slegers 1-1. L_Faria 0-2. Sv_Busenitz. HRs_Wong.

___

St. Louis 200 100 010—4 8 1
Washington 000 011 100—3 4 1

Weaver, Gomber (5), Gilmartin (7), Lucas (7), Leone (9), and Molina, Pena; Roark, Solis (5), Doolittle (6), Kintzler (7), Kelley (8), Guillon (9), and Montero. W_Lucas 1-0. L_Kelley 0-1. Sv_Leone. HRs_Martinez, DeJong; Dominguez, Reynolds.

___

New York Yankees 000 202 100—5 6 1
Miami 023 020 00x—7 11 1

Montgomery, Lail (3), LeBlanc (5), Carroll (7), Harvey (8), and Sanchez; Turner, Barraclough (5), Alcantara (6), and Realmuto, Telis. W_Turner 1-0. L_Montgomery 1-1. Sv_Alcantara. HRs_Judge, Gregorius; Anderson, Maybin.

___

Pittsburgh 140 000 000—5 8 2
Toronto 000 000 000—0 5 0

Holmes, Sadler (4), Magnifico (5), Leathersich (6), Stilson (7), McKinney (8), and Diaz, Stallings; Biagini, Fernandez (2), Barnes (4), Santos (5), Dermody (7), McGuire (8), Shafer (9), and McGuire, Jansen. W_Holmes 2-0. L_Biagini 4-2. HRs_Frazier, Polanco.

___

Houston 020 010 002—5 9 3
New York Mets 100 001 000—2 8 1

McCullers Jr., McCurry (4), Smith (5), Devenski (6), Armenteros (7), Hoyt (9), and Stubbs, Stassi; deGrom, Sewald (3), Vargas (4), Rhame (8), McGowan (9), and Plawecki, Mazeika. W_McCullers Jr. 1-0. L_deGrom 0-1. Sv_Hoyt. HRs_Stubbs; Cespedes.

___

Arizona 000 000 500—5 9 0
Chicago White Sox 011 121 00x—6 11 1

Corbin, Bracho (5), Hirano (6), Salas (7), De la Rosa (7), Blazek (8), and Avila, Murphy; Lopez, Ross Jr. (5), Dunning (7), Beck (7), Clark (9), and Narvaez. W_Lopez 1-0. L_Corbin 0-1. Sv_Clark. HRs_Moncada, Abreu, Jimenez.

___

Milwaukee 000 000 203—5 13 1
Cleveland (ss) 100 101 010—4 6 1

Miley, Brady (6), Liz (7), Frieri (8), Davis (9), and Bandy, Houle; Carrasco, Allen (4), Miller (5), Belisle (6), Torres (8), Plutko (9), Pasquale (9), and Gomes, Haase. W_Frieri 2-0. L_Plutko 0-1. Sv_Davis. HRs_Lindor.

___

Cleveland (ss) 002 010 000—3 8 1
Kansas City 000 000 100—1 6 0

Merritt, Morimando (3), Olson (6), Claiborne (7), Marshall (8), Head (9), and Perez, Hanigan; Karns, Lovelady (4), Skoglund (5), Broadway (7), Griffin (9), and Perez, Morin. W_Merritt 1-1. L_Karns 0-1. Sv_Head. HRs_Perez, Barnes.

___

Chicago Cubs 020 000 000—2 4 0
Oakland 000 400 12x—7 11 0

Darvish, Ryan (4), Cishek (6), Wilson (7), Grimm (8), and Gimenez, Solis; Manaea, Hatcher (5), Treinen (6), Triggs (7), and Maxwell, Murphy. W_Manaea 1-0. L_Ryan 0-1. Sv_Triggs. HRs_Schwarber, Gimenez; Canha, Chapman, Murphy.

___

Texas 000 101 010—3 5 3
Los Angeles Angels 100 003 00x—4 5 2

Colon, Scott (5), Goeddel (6), Sampson (7), Guerra (8), and Chirinos, Kiner-Falefa; Ramirez, Middleton (5), Alvarez (7), Hofacket (9), and Maldonado, Briceno. W_Middleton 1-1. L_Goeddel 0-1. Sv_Hofacket. HRs_Mazara; Upton.

___