|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|49
|17
|.742
|—
|x-Boston
|46
|20
|.697
|3
|Philadelphia
|35
|29
|.547
|13
|New York
|24
|43
|.358
|25½
|Brooklyn
|21
|45
|.318
|28
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|38
|29
|.567
|—
|Miami
|36
|31
|.537
|2
|Charlotte
|29
|38
|.433
|9
|Orlando
|20
|47
|.299
|18
|Atlanta
|20
|47
|.299
|18
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|38
|27
|.585
|—
|Indiana
|38
|28
|.576
|½
|Milwaukee
|35
|31
|.530
|3½
|Detroit
|30
|36
|.455
|8½
|Chicago
|23
|43
|.348
|15½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|51
|14
|.785
|—
|New Orleans
|38
|28
|.576
|13½
|San Antonio
|37
|29
|.561
|14½
|Dallas
|21
|45
|.318
|30½
|Memphis
|18
|48
|.273
|33½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|40
|26
|.606
|—
|Minnesota
|39
|29
|.574
|2
|Oklahoma City
|39
|29
|.574
|2
|Denver
|37
|30
|.552
|3½
|Utah
|37
|30
|.552
|3½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|51
|16
|.761
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|29
|.554
|14
|L.A. Lakers
|29
|36
|.446
|21
|Sacramento
|21
|46
|.313
|30
|Phoenix
|19
|49
|.279
|32½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Saturday's Games
Charlotte 122, Phoenix 115
Miami 129, Washington 102
Dallas 114, Memphis 80
Oklahoma City 104, San Antonio 94
L.A. Clippers 113, Orlando 105
|Sunday's Games
Toronto 132, New York 106
Chicago 129, Atlanta 122
Minnesota 109, Golden State 103
Utah 116, New Orleans 99
Denver 130, Sacramento 104
Houston at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.
Miami at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Utah, 9 p.m.
Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.
Miami at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.