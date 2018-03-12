Publisher delays paperback of latest Alexie book

NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of Sherman Alexie, who faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment, is postponing the paperback of his latest book.

Hachette Book Group had planned to release the paperback of his memoir "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me" in April. Hachette told The Associated Press on Sunday that the date has been pushed back indefinitely and that the change was made at the author's request.

Alexie, one of the country's best known authors, issued a statement earlier this month acknowledged wrongdoing. Last week, he declined a literary honor the American Library Association had awarded him for "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me." The library association had given him the Carnegie Medal for nonfiction, a $5,000 prize.