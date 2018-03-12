Sunday's Major League Linescore

|Baltimore
|200
|200
|003—7
|13
|2
|Boston
|101
|100
|000—3
|8
|0
Harvey, Scott (4), Akin (5), Baumann (6), Hanifee (7), Lowther (8), Meisinger (8), and Sisco, Wynns; Porcello, Smith (5), Hembree (6), Scott (7), Cuevas (8), Jimenez (9), Lau (9), and Swihart, Butler. W_Harvey 1-0. L_Porcello 0-1. Sv_Meisinger. HRs_Mountcastle; Betts.
___
|Atlanta
|000
|002
|010—3
|10
|0
|Detroit
|013
|011
|00x—6
|10
|0
Wisler, Blair (4), Moylan (6), Ramirez (7), Ravin (8), and Suzuki; Liriano, Norris (4), Alcantara (6), Barbato (7), Jimenez (9), and McCann, Rogers. W_Liriano 1-0. L_Wisler 0-1. Sv_Jimenez. HRs_Peterson; Martin, Martinez.
___
|Minnesota
|050
|000
|010—6
|12
|0
|Tampa Bay
|300
|100
|001—5
|10
|1
Slegers, Reed (4), Duke (5), Romero (6), Busenitz (9), and Garver, Astudillo; Faria, Hall (2), Colome (3), Banda (4), Yarbrough (6), Hu (8), Kolarek (9), and Ramos, Monell. W_Slegers 1-1. L_Faria 0-2. Sv_Busenitz. HRs_Wong.
___
|St. Louis
|200
|100
|010—4
|8
|1
|Washington
|000
|011
|100—3
|4
|1
Weaver, Gomber (5), Gilmartin (7), Lucas (7), Leone (9), and Molina, Pena; Roark, Solis (5), Doolittle (6), Kintzler (7), Kelley (8), Guillon (9), and Montero. W_Lucas 1-0. L_Kelley 0-1. Sv_Leone. HRs_Martinez, DeJong; Dominguez, Reynolds.
___
|New York Yankees
|000
|202
|100—5
|6
|1
|Miami
|023
|020
|00x—7
|11
|1
Montgomery, Lail (3), LeBlanc (5), Carroll (7), Harvey (8), and Sanchez; Turner, Barraclough (5), Alcantara (6), and Realmuto, Telis. W_Turner 1-0. L_Montgomery 1-1. Sv_Alcantara. HRs_Judge, Gregorius; Anderson, Maybin.
___
|Pittsburgh
|140
|000
|000—5
|8
|2
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Holmes, Sadler (4), Magnifico (5), Leathersich (6), Stilson (7), McKinney (8), and Diaz, Stallings; Biagini, Fernandez (2), Barnes (4), Santos (5), Dermody (7), McGuire (8), Shafer (9), and McGuire, Jansen. W_Holmes 2-0. L_Biagini 4-2. HRs_Frazier, Polanco.
___
|Houston
|020
|010
|002—5
|9
|3
|New York Mets
|100
|001
|000—2
|8
|1
McCullers Jr., McCurry (4), Smith (5), Devenski (6), Armenteros (7), Hoyt (9), and Stubbs, Stassi; deGrom, Sewald (3), Vargas (4), Rhame (8), McGowan (9), and Plawecki, Mazeika. W_McCullers Jr. 1-0. L_deGrom 0-1. Sv_Hoyt. HRs_Stubbs; Cespedes.
___