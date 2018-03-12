  1. Home
  2. World

Implosion: Tallest building in Kentucky's capital demolished

By  Associated Press
2018/03/12 04:05

The 28-story Capital Plaza Tower falls during a controlled demolition in Frankfort, Ky., on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Built in 1972, the former state go

Smoke rises as the 28-story Capital Plaza Tower falls during a controlled demolition in Frankfort, Ky., on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Built in 1972, the

The 28-story Capital Plaza Tower starts to fall during a controlled demolition in Frankfort, Ky., on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Built in 1972, the former

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The tallest building in Kentucky's capital city has been demolished in a controlled implosion, delighting thousands of onlookers who quickly scurried away to avoid the dust cloud billowing overhead.

Sunday's demolition of the 28-story Capital Plaza Tower will make way for a new modern five-story office building. The tower was opened in 1972 as a state office building and closed in 2016.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin did not push the ceremonial plunger to start the demolition. Instead, he auctioned off that right on eBay, with all proceeds going to benefit a charity started by his wife. The winning bid was $15,000.