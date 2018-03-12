  1. Home
  2. World

Sunday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/12 04:01
Atlanta 000 002 010—3 10 0
Detroit 013 011 00x—6 10 0

Wisler, Blair (4), Moylan (6), Ramirez (7), Ravin (8), and Suzuki; Liriano, Norris (4), Alcantara (6), Barbato (7), Jimenez (9), and McCann, Rogers. W_Liriano 1-0. L_Wisler 0-1. Sv_Jimenez. HRs_Peterson; Martin, Martinez.

___

Minnesota 050 000 010—6 12 0
Tampa Bay 300 100 001—5 10 1

Slegers, Reed (4), Duke (5), Romero (6), Busenitz (9), and Garver, Astudillo; Faria, Hall (2), Colome (3), Banda (4), Yarbrough (6), Hu (8), Kolarek (9), and Ramos, Monell. W_Slegers 1-1. L_Faria 0-2. Sv_Busenitz. HRs_Wong.

___

St. Louis 200 100 010—4 8 1
Washington 000 011 100—3 4 1

Weaver, Gomber (5), Gilmartin (7), Lucas (7), Leone (9), and Molina, Pena; Roark, Solis (5), Doolittle (6), Kintzler (7), Kelley (8), Guillon (9), and Montero. W_Lucas 1-0. L_Kelley 0-1. Sv_Leone. HRs_Martinez, DeJong; Dominguez, Reynolds.

___

Pittsburgh 140 000 000—5 8 2
Toronto 000 000 000—0 5 0

Holmes, Sadler (4), Magnifico (5), Leathersich (6), Stilson (7), McKinney (8), and Diaz, Stallings; Biagini, Fernandez (2), Barnes (4), Santos (5), Dermody (7), McGuire (8), Shafer (9), and McGuire, Jansen. W_Holmes 2-0. L_Biagini 4-2. HRs_Frazier, Polanco.

___