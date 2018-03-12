Sunday's Major League Linescore

|Atlanta
|000
|002
|010—3
|10
|0
|Detroit
|013
|011
|00x—6
|10
|0
Wisler, Blair (4), Moylan (6), Ramirez (7), Ravin (8), and Suzuki; Liriano, Norris (4), Alcantara (6), Barbato (7), Jimenez (9), and McCann, Rogers. W_Liriano 1-0. L_Wisler 0-1. Sv_Jimenez. HRs_Peterson; Martin, Martinez.
___
|Minnesota
|050
|000
|010—6
|12
|0
|Tampa Bay
|300
|100
|001—5
|10
|1
Slegers, Reed (4), Duke (5), Romero (6), Busenitz (9), and Garver, Astudillo; Faria, Hall (2), Colome (3), Banda (4), Yarbrough (6), Hu (8), Kolarek (9), and Ramos, Monell. W_Slegers 1-1. L_Faria 0-2. Sv_Busenitz. HRs_Wong.
___
|St. Louis
|200
|100
|010—4
|8
|1
|Washington
|000
|011
|100—3
|4
|1
Weaver, Gomber (5), Gilmartin (7), Lucas (7), Leone (9), and Molina, Pena; Roark, Solis (5), Doolittle (6), Kintzler (7), Kelley (8), Guillon (9), and Montero. W_Lucas 1-0. L_Kelley 0-1. Sv_Leone. HRs_Martinez, DeJong; Dominguez, Reynolds.
___
|Pittsburgh
|140
|000
|000—5
|8
|2
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Holmes, Sadler (4), Magnifico (5), Leathersich (6), Stilson (7), McKinney (8), and Diaz, Stallings; Biagini, Fernandez (2), Barnes (4), Santos (5), Dermody (7), McGuire (8), Shafer (9), and McGuire, Jansen. W_Holmes 2-0. L_Biagini 4-2. HRs_Frazier, Polanco.
___