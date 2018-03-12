Yates solo takes 5th stage, Kwiatkowski moves into lead

FILOTTRANO, Italy (AP) — Adam Yates soloed to victory in the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico race on Sunday, while Michal Kwiatkowski finished third to take the overall lead with just two stages remaining.

Yates attacked with about four kilometers remaining of the hilly 178-kilometer (110-mile) route from Castelraimondo to Michele Scarponi's hometown of Filottrano — and no one could catch him.

The British rider crossed the line seven seconds ahead of Peter Sagan and Kwiatkowski.

The stage finish was a tribute to Scarponi, who died after a collision with a van while training, shortly before the Giro d'Italia last year.

Kwiatkowski moved three seconds ahead of previous leader Damiano Caruso, with Mikel Landa 20 seconds further back.

The sixth and penultimate stage on Monday is another hilly challenge, along the 153-kilometer (95-mile) route from Numana to Fano.

The race ends Tuesday with an individual time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.