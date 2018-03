CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales rose to second in the Six Nations after beating Italy 38-14 on Sunday.

___

Wales 38 (George North 2, Hadleigh Parkes, Cory Hill, Justin Tipuric tries; Gareth Anscombe 3 conversions, penalty, Leigh Halfpenny 2 conversions), Italy 14 (Matteo Minozzi, Mattia Bellini tries; Tommaso Allan conversion, Carlo Canna conversion). HT: 17-7