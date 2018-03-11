  1. Home
Taiwan to observe impact of removal of China leader's term limit

By  Central News Agency
2018/03/11 23:30

Taipei, March 11 (CNA) Taiwan's government is to closely observe the impact of the removal of term limits for China's leader, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said Sunday.

It is China's internal affairs the National People's Congress decided to remove a two-term limit for its leader on Sunday, MAC said in a statement.

China is an important member of the international community and bears heavy responsibility for regional peace, security and stability, MAC said, adding that it hopes

China can follow global trends in promotion of freedom, democracy and rule of law to truly benefit its people's welfare.

Taiwan's government has consistently stood for maintaining peaceful and stable development of cross-strait relations, MAC noted. 
Mainland Affairs Council
National People's Congress

