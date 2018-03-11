Taiwan wins silver in 500-kilogram category in tug-of-war tourney

Taipei, March 11 (CNA) A tug-of-war team made up of students from Taiwan's Taipei Jingmei Girls' High School (TJGHS) and National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) took silver in the 500-kilogram category at the 2018 Tug of War International Federation (TWIF) World Indoor Championships Sunday.

The 2018 TWIF World Indoor Championships was held March 8-11 in Xuzhou, China.

The Taiwanese team lost to China 0-2 in the finals to take silver. Taiwan also lost earlier to China in the preliminary round but made it into the final by beating the other teams.

During an interview with CNA, TJGHS official Huang Yu-po said a total of seven teams registered in the 500 kg category, from China, Taiwan, South Korea,

Mongolia, Germany, Latvia and the Basque region of Spain.

The team from Latvia forfeited and only six teams competed, Huang added.

At this year's TWIF World Indoor Championships, Taiwan competed in the women's 540kg, 500kg, under-23 500kg and under-23 500kg open categories, winning 3 golds and 1 silver.

The TWIF World Indoor Championships is held every two years.