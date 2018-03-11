California bound: Trump heading to state he loves to hate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donald Trump is coming — at last — to the state he loves to hate.

He'll be setting foot in California on Tuesday for his first time as president.

This is turf he lost to Democrat Hillary Clinton by 4 million votes in 2016. He's mocked its judges for blocking his agenda, sued over its lax enforcement of immigration laws and threatened to pull out federal agents. But he's dying to see the prototypes for his long-promised border wall and eager to raise cash from the Beverly Hills crowd.

Trump's arrival will come just days after his Justice Department sued to block a trio of state laws designed to protect people living in the U.S. illegally. Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown likened it to "an act of war" with Trump's administration.