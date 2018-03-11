  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press
2018/03/11 22:04
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 48 17 .738
x-Boston 46 20 .697
Philadelphia 35 29 .547 12½
New York 24 42 .364 24½
Brooklyn 21 45 .318 27½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 38 29 .567
Miami 36 31 .537 2
Charlotte 29 38 .433 9
Atlanta 20 46 .303 17½
Orlando 20 47 .299 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 38 27 .585
Indiana 38 28 .576 ½
Milwaukee 35 31 .530
Detroit 30 36 .455
Chicago 22 43 .338 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 51 14 .785
New Orleans 38 27 .585 13
San Antonio 37 29 .561 14½
Dallas 21 45 .318 30½
Memphis 18 48 .273 33½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 40 26 .606
Oklahoma City 39 29 .574 2
Minnesota 38 29 .567
Denver 36 30 .545 4
Utah 36 30 .545 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 51 15 .773
L.A. Clippers 36 29 .554 14½
L.A. Lakers 29 36 .446 21½
Sacramento 21 45 .318 30
Phoenix 19 49 .279 33

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Saturday's Games

Charlotte 122, Phoenix 115

Miami 129, Washington 102

Dallas 114, Memphis 80

Oklahoma City 104, San Antonio 94

L.A. Clippers 113, Orlando 105

Sunday's Games

Toronto at New York, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 5 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Utah, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.

Miami at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.