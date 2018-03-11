Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, March 11, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;88;78;A t-storm around;88;77;SW;11;75%;70%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;95;73;Sunny and hot;91;72;NE;12;37%;2%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;68;49;Sunlit and nice;69;47;W;12;60%;3%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, cooler;66;53;Mostly sunny, breezy;59;49;SW;16;61%;10%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;57;45;A thundershower;57;41;NE;11;82%;79%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;28;20;Sun and some clouds;35;20;E;7;77%;17%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;61;48;A morning shower;57;41;NNW;7;74%;88%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold with low clouds;19;0;Colder;12;0;ENE;11;90%;44%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, humid;93;74;A t-storm around;90;75;NE;4;69%;64%;10

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;69;51;Periods of sun;68;56;S;6;68%;16%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;71;61;Tropical rainstorm;66;60;SSW;18;89%;92%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;77;51;Mostly sunny, nice;78;53;NNE;9;38%;1%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A few showers;98;73;Nice with sunshine;94;76;ESE;7;62%;29%;12

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;92;62;Clouds and sun;91;62;ESE;10;33%;2%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, nice;91;75;Clouds and sun, nice;92;76;SSW;6;57%;23%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;63;50;Partly sunny, breezy;64;47;WNW;17;52%;26%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;50;30;Partly sunny, mild;59;32;NNE;5;61%;2%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;71;53;Rain and a t-storm;64;46;SW;7;76%;74%;1

Berlin, Germany;Becoming cloudy;60;43;Rain at times;54;46;W;5;74%;88%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;70;45;Periods of sunshine;71;46;ESE;6;59%;20%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;78;66;A t-storm in spots;81;65;N;7;71%;64%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Becoming cloudy;60;49;A shower or t-storm;61;45;WNW;13;70%;67%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and mild;59;46;A thundershower;54;43;SW;12;74%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;65;42;Clouds and sun, mild;65;49;SE;6;76%;74%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A little p.m. rain;57;49;Couple of t-storms;62;44;W;11;66%;69%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, cooler;75;59;Sunny and nice;76;66;NE;7;47%;2%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;86;66;A p.m. t-storm;85;65;SE;4;47%;85%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and nice;59;40;Plenty of sunshine;59;46;WSW;8;62%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;76;54;Sunny and pleasant;79;55;NE;6;43%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Variable cloudiness;75;61;Partly sunny;79;62;SSE;8;56%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;85;65;Clouds and sun, nice;86;64;SE;6;52%;0%;10

Chennai, India;Clearing;90;76;Clouds and sun;93;78;ESE;8;65%;27%;10

Chicago, United States;Turning sunny;40;29;Breezy with some sun;41;29;NNW;15;60%;44%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;76;SSE;7;83%;79%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A thick cloud cover;40;38;A little rain;43;37;N;6;87%;87%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;80;69;Clouds and sun;81;69;NNE;9;65%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Cooler;65;41;Plenty of sunshine;61;41;NE;8;45%;1%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain and drizzle;88;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;WSW;5;91%;79%;4

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;91;63;Hazy and very warm;92;65;NW;8;37%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;52;28;Mostly cloudy;56;27;N;8;34%;14%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Nice with sunshine;92;67;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;SSE;8;42%;9%;8

Dili, East Timor;A shower or two;89;75;Downpours;87;74;W;5;78%;82%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;50;39;A little rain;48;34;W;11;88%;67%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with rain;55;51;Rain tapering off;63;48;NE;9;55%;86%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain and drizzle;61;54;More clouds than sun;63;57;W;12;65%;67%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;72;63;A stray shower;75;65;ESE;6;76%;66%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;80;61;A stray t-shower;76;58;ESE;6;74%;72%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;85;71;Showers and t-storms;83;64;N;10;71%;86%;7

Helsinki, Finland;A snow shower;34;25;Snow to rain;34;32;ESE;13;88%;80%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;93;74;Partly sunny;95;74;SE;5;54%;10%;9

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;70;61;Sunny and pleasant;72;62;ESE;8;65%;16%;8

Honolulu, United States;Cloudy and breezy;78;70;A shower in spots;78;70;ENE;16;58%;57%;2

Hyderabad, India;Turning out cloudy;94;72;Nice with some sun;96;70;SE;6;24%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, warm;85;60;Sun and clouds;84;62;N;7;39%;55%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;58;47;Partly sunny;64;53;SSE;6;62%;26%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;88;77;Downpours;89;77;W;9;77%;94%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;90;71;Sunny and pleasant;86;69;N;11;41%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;76;56;Mostly sunny, nice;81;58;ENE;5;48%;63%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;More clouds than sun;61;42;A few showers;61;42;NW;4;55%;90%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;90;66;Hazy sunshine;90;68;W;7;47%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;75;51;A p.m. shower or two;73;50;SE;6;55%;56%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;101;70;Sunny and nice;96;65;NNW;16;10%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and clouds;46;36;A little p.m. rain;46;38;SSE;10;78%;85%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;86;79;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;74;ENE;15;60%;45%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;93;74;Partly sunny, warm;94;74;E;6;52%;29%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;95;71;Hazy sun and hot;97;73;SSW;7;37%;26%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;73;A t-storm in spots;93;75;E;4;73%;81%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;59;42;A t-storm in spots;54;43;SSE;7;75%;73%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;A t-storm in spots;88;77;SSW;7;73%;55%;5

Lima, Peru;High clouds;76;69;Some brightening;75;69;S;6;77%;42%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A little rain;55;48;A little p.m. rain;57;51;SSE;7;77%;84%;2

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;52;45;Thundershowers;50;43;NW;9;89%;87%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;68;56;Partly sunny;72;59;SSW;5;74%;24%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;88;78;Partly sunny;87;75;SSW;7;69%;6%;9

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;50;42;Showers around;55;44;SW;13;59%;86%;4

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;81;Cloudy, downpours;86;80;NNE;8;80%;100%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Sun and clouds;89;76;Brief a.m. showers;88;76;ESE;7;72%;78%;7

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;86;75;Partly sunny, nice;89;75;ENE;10;55%;30%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;79;58;Not as warm;69;57;SSW;9;65%;56%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;85;53;Periods of sun;79;53;NNW;5;39%;40%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;81;72;Thunderstorm;81;52;NW;14;71%;63%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little p.m. rain;35;34;Rain and snow shower;39;35;SSE;9;89%;81%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;88;79;Nice with some sun;88;79;ESE;10;71%;44%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler but pleasant;71;59;Sunny and pleasant;73;59;NE;7;45%;0%;7

Montreal, Canada;A snow shower;37;25;Increasing clouds;38;27;NE;1;68%;59%;4

Moscow, Russia;Rather cloudy, cold;25;19;Low clouds;30;26;SSE;8;62%;67%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;100;79;Hazy sunshine;96;81;N;9;42%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;83;60;A t-storm in spots;79;62;N;6;68%;86%;14

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;45;33;Mostly cloudy;42;33;NE;9;59%;74%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;71;47;Sunny and pleasant;70;47;NW;5;57%;3%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and colder;19;-8;Sunny, but cold;14;-10;N;4;83%;3%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;55;33;Plenty of sunshine;56;38;S;4;50%;0%;5

Oslo, Norway;Snow;29;28;Snow in the morning;33;29;NNW;6;79%;86%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sun and clouds;35;22;Inc. clouds;37;26;ENE;6;68%;70%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;85;81;An afternoon shower;86;80;ESE;12;75%;77%;12

Panama City, Panama;Clouds and sun;90;76;Sun and some clouds;92;76;NW;11;65%;20%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;84;74;An afternoon shower;85;75;ENE;10;71%;63%;12

Paris, France;A stray t-shower;64;48;Thundershowers;53;43;W;18;72%;87%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and breezy;91;71;Mostly sunny;90;76;E;12;41%;16%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;Partly sunny, warm;96;77;SSW;5;48%;14%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;86;75;Heavy p.m. showers;88;73;NNE;8;82%;89%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;96;70;Mostly sunny;94;68;SE;7;41%;7%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;More clouds than sun;61;42;Rain ending, cooler;52;44;WSW;9;79%;78%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;51;25;Clearing and mild;59;38;SSE;9;47%;17%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy and warm;75;51;A little p.m. rain;72;53;WNW;9;50%;71%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;67;50;Partly sunny;65;52;S;6;69%;14%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;76;A morning shower;88;77;NE;6;67%;57%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;37;27;Increasing clouds;36;25;ENE;8;39%;0%;2

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;41;34;Mostly cloudy, mild;48;40;SE;10;81%;64%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;86;73;Sunny;90;72;ENE;5;64%;4%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;Mostly sunny, nice;83;61;NE;11;27%;1%;8

Rome, Italy;Thunderstorms;67;50;Thunderstorms;58;46;SSW;10;81%;84%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;36;26;Rain and snow shower;36;34;SE;7;69%;77%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;66;53;Mostly cloudy;66;56;S;7;83%;90%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Humid and warmer;87;64;A shower;85;62;ENE;6;63%;60%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;75;Mostly sunny;85;76;SE;13;63%;6%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;79;66;Mostly sunny;80;65;NNE;6;69%;34%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;83;45;Sunny and pleasant;79;47;WSW;6;28%;1%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;87;54;Mostly sunny, nice;82;52;SW;5;30%;1%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;81;72;Mostly sunny;81;72;SSE;8;75%;44%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Heavy rain, windy;51;45;Spotty showers;57;48;ESE;5;69%;85%;3

Seattle, United States;Sunshine and nice;62;43;Partly sunny;67;52;E;7;61%;29%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;53;33;Partly sunny, mild;59;40;S;6;52%;6%;5

Shanghai, China;Mild with some sun;64;50;Mostly cloudy, warm;68;54;SSE;10;64%;1%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;92;77;Couple of t-storms;86;78;N;14;81%;84%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;64;43;Cloudy;67;45;WSW;8;67%;81%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;82;75;Mostly sunny;83;75;ESE;16;67%;3%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;34;31;A little rain;38;35;E;7;88%;86%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;81;64;Clouds and sun, nice;79;67;SSE;9;64%;71%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, nice;77;58;Sunshine, pleasant;78;59;SE;7;55%;3%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;An icy mix;37;26;Rain and snow shower;38;35;SE;9;89%;75%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and cooler;61;47;Rain and drizzle;56;45;WNW;6;84%;93%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;52;38;A couple of showers;49;36;E;9;74%;88%;2

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;68;48;Partly sunny;65;45;WNW;11;25%;1%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;69;53;Mostly sunny;70;54;NE;6;63%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Some sun, pleasant;72;54;Thunderstorms;70;52;SSW;8;70%;89%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;57;41;Plenty of sunshine;56;41;SSW;9;43%;4%;5

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;38;24;Mostly cloudy;36;26;NNW;4;62%;41%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and warmer;88;62;Mostly sunny, cooler;72;57;ESE;4;61%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;70;54;Mostly sunny;67;51;WSW;14;52%;26%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Milder;49;24;Clouds and sun;47;22;NNW;5;49%;13%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;57;43;Clouds and sun;64;48;NE;5;36%;55%;2

Vienna, Austria;Overcast and mild;62;51;Cloudy, a t-storm;58;46;W;6;67%;67%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;80;64;Mostly sunny;90;68;ESE;5;43%;23%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers of rain/snow;36;34;Rain and snow shower;42;39;SSE;11;89%;83%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Variable cloudiness;58;41;A little a.m. rain;58;44;S;13;86%;71%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sun;63;58;Mainly cloudy;70;57;S;10;64%;66%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;91;67;Sunny and less humid;95;68;WSW;5;46%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, mild;57;34;Mostly sunny;55;32;E;3;44%;30%;5

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit