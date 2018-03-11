Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, March 11, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SW;18;75%;70%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;35;23;Sunny and hot;33;22;NE;19;37%;2%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;20;9;Sunlit and nice;20;9;W;20;60%;3%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, cooler;19;12;Mostly sunny, breezy;15;10;SW;26;61%;10%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;14;7;A thundershower;14;5;NE;17;82%;79%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;-2;-7;Sun and some clouds;2;-7;E;12;77%;17%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;16;9;A morning shower;14;5;NNW;11;74%;88%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold with low clouds;-7;-18;Colder;-11;-18;ENE;18;90%;44%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, humid;34;23;A t-storm around;32;24;NE;6;69%;64%;10

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;20;11;Periods of sun;20;13;S;10;68%;16%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;22;16;Tropical rainstorm;19;16;SSW;30;89%;92%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;25;11;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;NNE;14;38%;1%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A few showers;37;23;Nice with sunshine;34;24;ESE;12;62%;29%;12

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;33;17;Clouds and sun;33;17;ESE;17;33%;2%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, nice;33;24;Clouds and sun, nice;33;25;SSW;10;57%;23%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;17;10;Partly sunny, breezy;18;8;WNW;28;52%;26%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;10;-1;Partly sunny, mild;15;0;NNE;8;61%;2%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;22;12;Rain and a t-storm;18;8;SW;11;76%;74%;1

Berlin, Germany;Becoming cloudy;16;6;Rain at times;12;8;W;8;74%;88%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;21;7;Periods of sunshine;22;8;ESE;9;59%;20%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;19;A t-storm in spots;27;18;N;11;71%;64%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Becoming cloudy;15;10;A shower or t-storm;16;7;WNW;21;70%;67%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and mild;15;8;A thundershower;12;6;SW;19;74%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;18;6;Clouds and sun, mild;18;9;SE;10;76%;74%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A little p.m. rain;14;9;Couple of t-storms;17;7;W;18;66%;69%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, cooler;24;15;Sunny and nice;25;19;NE;11;47%;2%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;19;A p.m. t-storm;29;18;SE;7;47%;85%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and nice;15;4;Plenty of sunshine;15;8;WSW;13;62%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;25;12;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;NE;10;43%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Variable cloudiness;24;16;Partly sunny;26;16;SSE;13;56%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;Clouds and sun, nice;30;18;SE;10;52%;0%;10

Chennai, India;Clearing;32;25;Clouds and sun;34;25;ESE;13;65%;27%;10

Chicago, United States;Turning sunny;4;-2;Breezy with some sun;5;-2;NNW;24;60%;44%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;SSE;11;83%;79%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A thick cloud cover;5;3;A little rain;6;3;N;10;87%;87%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;27;20;Clouds and sun;27;20;NNE;15;65%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Cooler;18;5;Plenty of sunshine;16;5;NE;13;45%;1%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain and drizzle;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;WSW;8;91%;79%;4

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;33;17;Hazy and very warm;33;18;NW;13;37%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;11;-2;Mostly cloudy;13;-3;N;12;34%;14%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Nice with sunshine;33;19;Mostly sunny and hot;37;22;SSE;13;42%;9%;8

Dili, East Timor;A shower or two;32;24;Downpours;30;23;W;7;78%;82%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;10;4;A little rain;9;1;W;18;88%;67%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with rain;13;11;Rain tapering off;17;9;NE;14;55%;86%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain and drizzle;16;12;More clouds than sun;17;14;W;19;65%;67%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;22;17;A stray shower;24;18;ESE;10;76%;66%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;27;16;A stray t-shower;24;14;ESE;9;74%;72%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;22;Showers and t-storms;28;18;N;15;71%;86%;7

Helsinki, Finland;A snow shower;1;-4;Snow to rain;1;0;ESE;21;88%;80%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;34;23;Partly sunny;35;24;SE;8;54%;10%;9

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;21;16;Sunny and pleasant;22;17;ESE;13;65%;16%;8

Honolulu, United States;Cloudy and breezy;26;21;A shower in spots;25;21;ENE;26;58%;57%;2

Hyderabad, India;Turning out cloudy;35;22;Nice with some sun;35;21;SE;10;24%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, warm;29;16;Sun and clouds;29;17;N;11;39%;55%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;15;8;Partly sunny;18;12;SSE;10;62%;26%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;31;25;Downpours;32;25;W;14;77%;94%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;32;22;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;N;17;41%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;24;13;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;ENE;8;48%;63%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;More clouds than sun;16;6;A few showers;16;6;NW;7;55%;90%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;32;19;Hazy sunshine;32;20;W;12;47%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;24;10;A p.m. shower or two;23;10;SE;10;55%;56%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;39;21;Sunny and nice;36;18;NNW;26;10%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and clouds;8;2;A little p.m. rain;8;3;SSE;16;78%;85%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;23;ENE;24;60%;45%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;34;24;Partly sunny, warm;35;23;E;10;52%;29%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;35;22;Hazy sun and hot;36;23;SSW;12;37%;26%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;E;6;73%;81%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;6;A t-storm in spots;12;6;SSE;11;75%;73%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SSW;11;73%;55%;5

Lima, Peru;High clouds;24;21;Some brightening;24;20;S;10;77%;42%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A little rain;13;9;A little p.m. rain;14;10;SSE;12;77%;84%;2

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;11;7;Thundershowers;10;6;NW;15;89%;87%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;20;14;Partly sunny;22;15;SSW;8;74%;24%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;31;26;Partly sunny;31;24;SSW;11;69%;6%;9

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;10;6;Showers around;13;7;SW;21;59%;86%;4

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;Cloudy, downpours;30;26;NNE;13;80%;100%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Sun and clouds;31;24;Brief a.m. showers;31;25;ESE;11;72%;78%;7

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;ENE;16;55%;30%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;26;14;Not as warm;20;14;SSW;15;65%;56%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;29;11;Periods of sun;26;12;NNW;7;39%;40%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;27;22;Thunderstorm;27;11;NW;22;71%;63%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little p.m. rain;2;1;Rain and snow shower;4;2;SSE;15;89%;81%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;26;Nice with some sun;31;26;ESE;17;71%;44%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler but pleasant;22;15;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;NE;11;45%;0%;7

Montreal, Canada;A snow shower;3;-4;Increasing clouds;3;-3;NE;1;68%;59%;4

Moscow, Russia;Rather cloudy, cold;-4;-7;Low clouds;-1;-3;SSE;14;62%;67%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;38;26;Hazy sunshine;35;27;N;14;42%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;28;16;A t-storm in spots;26;16;N;10;68%;86%;14

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;7;1;Mostly cloudy;6;1;NE;14;59%;74%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;21;8;NW;9;57%;3%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and colder;-7;-22;Sunny, but cold;-10;-23;N;6;83%;3%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;13;1;Plenty of sunshine;13;3;S;7;50%;0%;5

Oslo, Norway;Snow;-2;-2;Snow in the morning;1;-1;NNW;9;79%;86%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sun and clouds;2;-6;Inc. clouds;3;-3;ENE;9;68%;70%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;29;27;An afternoon shower;30;27;ESE;19;75%;77%;12

Panama City, Panama;Clouds and sun;32;25;Sun and some clouds;33;24;NW;17;65%;20%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;29;23;An afternoon shower;29;24;ENE;16;71%;63%;12

Paris, France;A stray t-shower;18;9;Thundershowers;12;6;W;29;72%;87%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and breezy;33;22;Mostly sunny;32;25;E;20;41%;16%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, warm;36;23;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;SSW;8;48%;14%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;30;24;Heavy p.m. showers;31;23;NNE;13;82%;89%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;35;21;Mostly sunny;34;20;SE;11;41%;7%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;More clouds than sun;16;6;Rain ending, cooler;11;6;WSW;15;79%;78%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;11;-4;Clearing and mild;15;3;SSE;14;47%;17%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy and warm;24;11;A little p.m. rain;22;12;WNW;14;50%;71%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;20;10;Partly sunny;19;11;S;9;69%;14%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;24;A morning shower;31;25;NE;10;67%;57%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;3;-3;Increasing clouds;2;-4;ENE;13;39%;0%;2

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;5;1;Mostly cloudy, mild;9;4;SE;16;81%;64%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;Sunny;32;22;ENE;8;64%;4%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;NE;17;27%;1%;8

Rome, Italy;Thunderstorms;19;10;Thunderstorms;15;8;SSW;16;81%;84%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;2;-3;Rain and snow shower;2;1;SE;11;69%;77%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;19;12;Mostly cloudy;19;14;S;11;83%;90%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Humid and warmer;31;18;A shower;29;17;ENE;10;63%;60%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;24;Mostly sunny;29;24;SE;21;63%;6%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;Mostly sunny;27;18;NNE;9;69%;34%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;28;7;Sunny and pleasant;26;8;WSW;10;28%;1%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;31;12;Mostly sunny, nice;28;11;SW;8;30%;1%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;27;22;Mostly sunny;27;22;SSE;13;75%;44%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Heavy rain, windy;10;7;Spotty showers;14;9;ESE;9;69%;85%;3

Seattle, United States;Sunshine and nice;17;6;Partly sunny;19;11;E;11;61%;29%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;12;1;Partly sunny, mild;15;4;S;9;52%;6%;5

Shanghai, China;Mild with some sun;18;10;Mostly cloudy, warm;20;12;SSE;16;64%;1%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;33;25;Couple of t-storms;30;26;N;22;81%;84%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;18;6;Cloudy;19;7;WSW;13;67%;81%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;28;24;Mostly sunny;28;24;ESE;25;67%;3%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;1;-1;A little rain;3;2;E;11;88%;86%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;27;18;Clouds and sun, nice;26;20;SSE;14;64%;71%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;Sunshine, pleasant;25;15;SE;12;55%;3%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;An icy mix;3;-3;Rain and snow shower;3;2;SE;15;89%;75%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and cooler;16;9;Rain and drizzle;13;7;WNW;10;84%;93%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;11;3;A couple of showers;10;2;E;14;74%;88%;2

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;20;9;Partly sunny;18;7;WNW;18;25%;1%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;20;12;Mostly sunny;21;12;NE;9;63%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Some sun, pleasant;22;12;Thunderstorms;21;11;SSW;13;70%;89%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;14;5;Plenty of sunshine;13;5;SSW;15;43%;4%;5

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;4;-4;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;NNW;6;62%;41%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and warmer;31;17;Mostly sunny, cooler;22;14;ESE;7;61%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;21;12;Mostly sunny;20;11;WSW;22;52%;26%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Milder;9;-4;Clouds and sun;9;-6;NNW;8;49%;13%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;14;6;Clouds and sun;18;9;NE;8;36%;55%;2

Vienna, Austria;Overcast and mild;17;11;Cloudy, a t-storm;14;8;W;9;67%;67%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;Mostly sunny;32;20;ESE;8;43%;23%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers of rain/snow;2;1;Rain and snow shower;6;4;SSE;17;89%;83%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Variable cloudiness;14;5;A little a.m. rain;14;6;S;21;86%;71%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sun;17;14;Mainly cloudy;21;14;S;17;64%;66%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;33;20;Sunny and less humid;35;20;WSW;8;46%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, mild;14;1;Mostly sunny;13;0;E;4;44%;30%;5

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius