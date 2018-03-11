Sumatran tiger fatally attacks man in western Indonesia

PEKANBARU, Indonesia (AP) — A rare Sumatran tiger has fatally attacked a man in the latest human-tiger conflict in a western Indonesian region plagued by widespread deforestation.

The victim, Yusri Effendi, a 34-year-old construction worker, was mauled Saturday evening in the Indragiri Hilir district of the Sumatran province of Riau.

Local police chief Muhammad Rafi said the victim and three fellow workers were working when they spotted the tiger under a building. They decided to wait for a few hours until the tiger left.

They later walked about 250 meters (yards) and came face-to-face with the tiger. Rafi said they ran for safety but the tiger attacked Effendi.

He said Effendi was found unconscious but died later due to bleeding from his wound.