  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: China lawmakers abolish presidential term limits

The National People's Congress' nearly 3,000 hand-picked delegates endorsed the constitutional amendment Sunday, voting 2,958 in favor with two opposed, three abstaining and one vote invalidated.

By  Associated Press
2018/03/11 17:43

A staff member stands in front of a ballot box on the rostrum before a plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall o

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on China's lawmakers amending constitution to abolish term limits (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

China's rubber-stamp lawmakers have passed a historic constitutional amendment that abolishes term limits and will enable President Xi Jinping to rule indefinitely.

The National People's Congress' nearly 3,000 hand-picked delegates endorsed the constitutional amendment Sunday, voting 2,958 in favor with two opposed, three abstaining and one vote invalidated.

The amendment upends a system enacted by former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping in 1982 to prevent a return to the bloody excesses of a lifelong dictatorship typified by Mao Zedong's chaotic 1966-1976 Cultural Revolution.

The slide toward one-man rule under Xi has fueled concern that Beijing is eroding efforts to guard against the excesses of autocratic leadership and make economic regulation more stable and predictable.
Xi Jinping
China
lawmaker
constitution
term limits

RELATED ARTICLES

China blacks out CNN report about President Xi Jinping’s term plans
2018/03/10 20:08
Feminist blog blocked on Women’s Day in China
2018/03/10 14:57
Chinese students abroad express anger with 'STOP XI JINPING' and #NotMyPresident campaign
2018/03/09 12:22
China's foreign minister: countries must fall in line on Taiwan, choosing Beijing an 'irresistible trend'
2018/03/08 18:23
US Intel.chief warns Senate hearing on 'Worldwide Threats' of Beijing's plans to diminish US influence 
2018/03/07 12:46