Shooter saw vets program as path to heal after deployment

After Albert Wong returned from a deployment in Afghanistan in 2013, he had trouble adjusting to regular life. He couldn't sleep at night and was hyper-vigilant.

Cissy Sherr, who raised Wong as a child, says he found a treatment program for veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars who suffer from PTSD or traumatic brain injuries and saw it as a path to recovery. Until he was recently expelled.

Police said Wong slipped into a going-away party at the program on Friday and took three employees hostage.

After an hours-long standoff, Wong and the three female workers were found dead.

Sherr described Wong as soft-spoken and said he had always been a person of integrity and honor.