BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/03/11 11:19
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 19 15 1 3 36 11 46
Talleres 19 11 5 3 26 9 38
Godoy Cruz 19 10 4 5 27 21 34
San Lorenzo 17 9 5 3 20 10 32
Independiente 17 9 5 3 20 10 32
Racing Club 19 9 5 5 30 21 32
Colon 19 8 7 4 21 15 31
Estudiantes 18 9 3 6 19 14 30
Huracan 18 8 5 5 21 16 29
Belgrano 18 7 8 3 17 15 29
Santa Fe 18 7 7 4 19 14 28
Defensa y Justicia 18 8 4 6 28 24 28
Argentinos Jrs 18 8 3 7 25 22 27
Banfield 19 7 4 8 20 18 25
Atletico Tucuman 19 6 7 6 20 19 25
Patronato Parana 19 6 6 7 20 20 24
Rosario Central 18 6 6 6 21 22 24
River Plate 19 6 5 8 22 24 23
Gimnasia 19 6 4 9 20 27 22
San Martin 18 6 4 8 19 26 22
Velez Sarsfield 18 6 3 9 14 21 21
Lanus 18 5 4 9 15 31 19
Tigre 19 2 9 8 14 22 15
Temperley 18 3 6 9 10 26 15
Newell's 18 4 5 9 14 18 14
Chacarita Jrs 19 3 5 11 15 24 14
Olimpo 19 3 3 13 11 33 12
Arsenal 19 2 5 12 11 22 11
Tuesday, March 6

Argentinos Jrs 2, Boca Juniors 0

Friday, March 9

Godoy Cruz 1, Arsenal 0

Gimnasia 0, Banfield 2

Saturday, March 10

Talleres 3, Atletico Tucuman 1

Chacarita Jrs 1, Racing Club 1

Olimpo 0, Colon 3

Boca Juniors 2, Tigre 1

Sunday, March 11

Patronato Parana 0, River Plate 1

Lanus vs. Estudiantes 2000 GMT

Huracan vs. San Lorenzo 2000 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Rosario Central 2215 GMT

Monday, March 12

Independiente vs. Argentinos Jrs 0030 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Belgrano 2200 GMT

Santa Fe vs. Temperley 2200 GMT

Tuesday, March 13

Newell's vs. San Martin 0015 GMT