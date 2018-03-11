|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|69
|48
|17
|4
|100
|253
|191
|25-6-2
|23-11-2
|15-5-2
|Boston
|66
|43
|15
|8
|94
|225
|169
|25-7-4
|18-8-4
|14-4-2
|Toronto
|69
|40
|22
|7
|87
|228
|197
|23-8-2
|17-14-5
|11-6-3
|Washington
|68
|38
|23
|7
|83
|206
|200
|23-9-2
|15-14-5
|11-6-3
|Pittsburgh
|69
|39
|26
|4
|82
|226
|210
|25-8-1
|14-18-3
|15-6-0
|Philadelphia
|69
|35
|23
|11
|81
|203
|202
|17-11-6
|18-12-5
|9-6-5
|Columbus
|69
|36
|28
|5
|77
|188
|193
|22-11-2
|14-17-3
|12-10-3
|New Jersey
|68
|34
|26
|8
|76
|201
|206
|18-14-3
|16-12-5
|12-9-1
|Florida
|66
|34
|25
|7
|75
|202
|207
|21-9-3
|13-16-4
|11-5-2
|Carolina
|68
|30
|27
|11
|71
|181
|206
|16-12-6
|14-15-5
|8-8-5
|N.Y. Islanders
|68
|29
|29
|10
|68
|217
|243
|16-12-4
|13-17-6
|10-9-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|69
|30
|32
|7
|67
|195
|221
|18-13-4
|12-19-3
|7-8-3
|Detroit
|68
|26
|31
|11
|63
|177
|206
|13-14-8
|13-17-3
|6-13-4
|Montreal
|68
|25
|31
|12
|62
|173
|214
|16-10-8
|9-21-4
|10-7-5
|Ottawa
|67
|23
|33
|11
|57
|181
|233
|14-14-6
|9-19-5
|6-11-4
|Buffalo
|69
|22
|35
|12
|56
|165
|224
|10-19-5
|12-16-7
|10-7-3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|67
|44
|14
|9
|97
|220
|170
|24-7-3
|20-7-6
|15-4-2
|Vegas
|68
|44
|19
|5
|93
|232
|185
|24-7-2
|20-12-3
|16-3-2
|Winnipeg
|68
|41
|18
|9
|91
|227
|179
|24-7-2
|17-11-7
|11-7-2
|Minnesota
|68
|39
|22
|7
|85
|215
|194
|24-5-6
|15-17-1
|11-10-0
|Dallas
|68
|38
|24
|6
|82
|197
|177
|24-10-3
|14-14-3
|11-12-0
|San Jose
|68
|36
|23
|9
|81
|198
|186
|20-11-3
|16-12-6
|16-4-3
|Colorado
|68
|36
|24
|8
|80
|215
|202
|24-8-2
|12-16-6
|8-9-3
|Anaheim
|69
|34
|23
|12
|80
|193
|189
|19-9-5
|15-14-7
|10-6-7
|Los Angeles
|68
|37
|26
|5
|79
|197
|173
|17-13-3
|20-13-2
|10-10-3
|Calgary
|69
|34
|25
|10
|78
|195
|201
|14-15-4
|20-10-6
|9-7-3
|St. Louis
|68
|36
|27
|5
|77
|187
|180
|20-14-0
|16-13-5
|9-9-3
|Chicago
|69
|29
|32
|8
|66
|196
|206
|16-15-3
|13-17-5
|7-9-2
|Edmonton
|67
|29
|34
|4
|62
|189
|220
|15-17-2
|14-17-2
|13-8-0
|Vancouver
|68
|25
|34
|9
|59
|183
|224
|12-17-6
|13-17-3
|6-12-1
|Arizona
|67
|21
|35
|11
|53
|162
|219
|12-18-4
|9-17-7
|5-10-6
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Columbus 3, Detroit 2
Calgary 2, Ottawa 1
Dallas 2, Anaheim 1
Minnesota 5, Vancouver 2
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 2, Winnipeg 1
Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2, SO
Vegas 2, Buffalo 1, SO
Boston 7, Chicago 4
Colorado 5, Arizona 2
Washington 2, San Jose 0
St. Louis 7, Los Angeles 2
Florida 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO
Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 2
New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Boston at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.