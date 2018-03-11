NASCAR XFINITY-DC Solar 200 Results

Saturday At ISM Raceway Avondale, Ariz. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (1) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 49.

3. (5) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200, 0, 0.

4. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200, 0, 43.

5. (6) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 0.

6. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 46.

7. (9) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 34.

8. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 0, 37.

9. (24) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 28.

10. (40) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 27.

11. (10) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 199, 0, 29.

12. (17) Kaz Grala, Ford, 199, 0, 28.

13. (14) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 0.

14. (12) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 28.

15. (7) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 29.

16. (13) Austin Cindric, Ford, 199, 0, 21.

17. (15) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 20.

18. (11) Ryan Reed, Ford, 199, 0, 19.

19. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 18.

20. (21) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 17.

21. (16) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 18.

22. (22) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 15.

23. (20) Dylan Lupton, Ford, 198, 0, 14.

24. (19) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 13.

25. (23) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 12.

26. (26) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 11.

27. (27) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 195, 0, 10.

28. (31) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 195, 0, 9.

29. (28) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 194, 0, 8.

30. (34) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 194, 0, 7.

31. (32) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, 193, 0, 6.

32. (39) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 193, 0, 5.

33. (33) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 192, 0, 4.

34. (38) Timmy Hill, Dodge, 190, 0, 3.

35. (37) Mike Harmon, Dodge, 185, 0, 2.

36. (36) Chad Finchum, Chevrolet, engine, 104, 0, 1.

37. (29) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, brakes, 56, 0, 1.

38. (35) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, accident, 54, 0, 1.

39. (30) David Starr, Chevrolet, engine, 24, 0, 1.

40. (25) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, brakes, 18, 0, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 103.019 mph.

Time of Race: 0 hours, 0 minutes, 0 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.530 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 24 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Allgaier 1-10; B.Keselowski 11-33; J.Allgaier 34-49; T.Reddick 50-53; K.Busch 54-92; J.Allgaier 93-142; B.Keselowski 143-163; C.Bell 164-168; T.Reddick 169-170; K.Grala 171-178; B.Keselowski 179-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 3 times for 73 laps; B.Keselowski, 3 times for 63 laps; K.Busch, 1 time for 38 laps; K.Grala, 1 time for 7 laps; T.Reddick, 2 times for 4 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 4 laps.

Wins: B.Keselowski, 1; T.Reddick, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. E.Sadler, 151; 2. T.Reddick, 150; 3. J.Allgaier, 144; 4. C.Bell, 143; 5. D.Hemric, 130; 6. S.Gallagher, 117; 7. B.Jones, 115; 8. R.Truex, 114; 9. R.Reed, 107; 10. M.Tifft, 103.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.