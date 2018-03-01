German design awards presented to Taiwanese designers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Taiwanese designers received IF Gold Design Awards Friday evening at the 65th annual IF Design Awards competition in Munich.

A student from Shu-te University in Kaohsiung reimagined Taiwan banknotes. The notes are adorned with intricately drawn details and ferns.



Compal Electronics was awarded a gold award for their desk lamp, named Lumi, which can be mounted to the wall or placed on a surface, and is hand-operated.

Of the 6,402 objects entered in the competition, 1,218 entries received awards, and only 75 were awarded the IF Gold Award, said CNA.