  1. Home
  2. Society

German design awards presented to Taiwanese designers

Taiwan banknote redesign wins prestigious IF Gold Design Award

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/11 10:56

Taiwanese university student wins IF Design Award for the second year in a row. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Taiwanese designers received IF Gold Design Awards Friday evening at the 65th annual IF Design Awards competition in Munich.

A student from Shu-te University in Kaohsiung reimagined Taiwan banknotes. The notes are adorned with intricately drawn details and ferns.


(CNA image) 

Compal Electronics was awarded a gold award for their desk lamp, named Lumi, which can be mounted to the wall or placed on a surface, and is hand-operated.

Of the 6,402 objects entered in the competition, 1,218 entries received awards, and only 75 were awarded the IF Gold Award, said CNA.
design
Germany
Banknote
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Google replaces its doodle to celebrate 106 years of Alishan Forest Railway
2018/03/10 17:39
China did not eliminate tour packages to Taiwan, says Tourism Bureau
2018/03/10 16:26
Ephemeral golden blossoms spotted in east Taiwan
2018/03/10 15:48
Taiwan nature documentary director donates over 700 reels of film
2018/03/10 11:45
Lamigo cheerleaders prep for baseball season
2018/03/10 10:17