Taipei reports confirmed H5N2 bird flu cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taipei City authorities have ordered the culling of two batches of chickens suspected to have infected with the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N2 at Taipei Poultry Wholesale Market, after confirmation of positive test results by the Animal Health Research Institute on March 5, according to a press release issued by Taipei City Animal Protection Office (APO) on March 7.



A week ago, Taipei Poultry Wholesale Market reported irregularities found in two batches of red-feathered Taiwan country chickens sourced from a poultry farm in Dacheng Township (大城鄉) of Changhua County, according to the press release.

Bird flu symptoms including flushed skin, bleeding under the skin of shanks, and swollen eyes were noticed during the slaughter process and identified by veterinarians on duty, the release said.



A total of 68 chickens were to be culled including the three chickens sent to the labs of the Animal Health Research Institute for testing, according to the release.



As temperatures have changed drastically in recent times, the APO urges poultry farms to strengthen measures to keep chickens warm and protect them from hazards such as rapid temperature fluctuations. The public is also advised to avoid contacting and feeding wild birds, eat fully-cooked poultry, and purchase poultry from certified sources.

Bird flu symptoms including flushed skin, bleeding under the skin of shanks, and swollen eyes (photo courtesy of the APO)

(photo courtesy of the APO)