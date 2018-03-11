All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 2 0 0 6 5 2 Philadelphia 1 0 0 3 2 0 New York City FC 1 0 0 3 2 0 New England 1 1 0 3 2 3 D.C. United 0 0 1 1 1 1 Orlando City 0 0 1 1 1 1 New York 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago 0 1 0 0 3 4 Montreal 0 2 0 0 3 5 Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 0 2 Atlanta United FC 0 1 0 0 0 4 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 6 1 Vancouver 2 0 0 6 4 2 Houston 1 1 0 3 5 2 San Jose 1 0 0 3 3 2 LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 2 1 Sporting Kansas City 1 1 0 3 4 5 FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 1 1 Real Salt Lake 0 1 1 1 2 6 Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 2 3 Portland 0 1 0 0 1 2 Colorado 0 1 0 0 1 2 Seattle 0 1 0 0 0 1

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 10

Columbus 3, Montreal 2

New England 2, Colorado 1

Los Angeles FC 5, Real Salt Lake 1

Sporting Kansas City 4, Chicago 3

Vancouver 2, Houston 1

Portland at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 11

D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 17

Houston at D.C. United, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Toronto FC at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 18

Seattle at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.