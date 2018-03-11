BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/03/11 09:05
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 19 15 1 3 36 11 46
Talleres 19 11 5 3 26 9 38
Godoy Cruz 19 10 4 5 27 21 34
San Lorenzo 17 9 5 3 20 10 32
Independiente 17 9 5 3 20 10 32
Racing Club 19 9 5 5 30 21 32
Colon 19 8 7 4 21 15 31
Estudiantes 18 9 3 6 19 14 30
Huracan 18 8 5 5 21 16 29
Belgrano 18 7 8 3 17 15 29
Santa Fe 18 7 7 4 19 14 28
Defensa y Justicia 18 8 4 6 28 24 28
Argentinos Jrs 18 8 3 7 25 22 27
Banfield 19 7 4 8 20 18 25
Atletico Tucuman 19 6 7 6 20 19 25
Patronato Parana 18 6 6 6 20 19 24
Rosario Central 18 6 6 6 21 22 24
Gimnasia 19 6 4 9 20 27 22
San Martin 18 6 4 8 19 26 22
Velez Sarsfield 18 6 3 9 14 21 21
River Plate 18 5 5 8 21 24 20
Lanus 18 5 4 9 15 31 19
Tigre 19 2 9 8 14 22 15
Temperley 18 3 6 9 10 26 15
Newell's 18 4 5 9 14 18 14
Chacarita Jrs 19 3 5 11 15 24 14
Olimpo 19 3 3 13 11 33 12
Arsenal 19 2 5 12 11 22 11
Tuesday, March 6

Argentinos Jrs 2, Boca Juniors 0

Friday, March 9

Godoy Cruz 1, Arsenal 0

Gimnasia 0, Banfield 2

Saturday, March 10

Talleres 3, Atletico Tucuman 1

Chacarita Jrs 1, Racing Club 1

Olimpo 0, Colon 3

Boca Juniors 2, Tigre 1

Sunday, March 11

Patronato Parana vs. River Plate 0030 GMT

Lanus vs. Estudiantes 2000 GMT

Huracan vs. San Lorenzo 2000 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Rosario Central 2215 GMT

Monday, March 12

Independiente vs. Argentinos Jrs 0030 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Belgrano 2200 GMT

Santa Fe vs. Temperley 2200 GMT

Tuesday, March 13

Newell's vs. San Martin 0015 GMT