BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Argentinos Jrs 2, Boca Juniors 0
|Friday's Matches
Godoy Cruz 1, Arsenal 0
Gimnasia 0, Banfield 2
|Saturday's Matches
Talleres 3, Atletico Tucuman 1
CA Chacarita Juniors 1, Racing Club 1
Olimpo 0, Colon 3
Boca Juniors 2, Tigre 1
|Sunday's Matches
Patronato Parana vs. River Plate
Lanus vs. Estudiantes
Huracan vs. San Lorenzo
Velez Sarsfield vs. Rosario Central
|Monday's Matches
Independiente vs. Argentinos Jrs
Defensa y Justicia vs. Belgrano
Santa Fe vs. Temperley