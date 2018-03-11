  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/03/11 09:05
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Argentinos Jrs 2, Boca Juniors 0

Friday's Matches

Godoy Cruz 1, Arsenal 0

Gimnasia 0, Banfield 2

Saturday's Matches

Talleres 3, Atletico Tucuman 1

CA Chacarita Juniors 1, Racing Club 1

Olimpo 0, Colon 3

Boca Juniors 2, Tigre 1

Sunday's Matches

Patronato Parana vs. River Plate

Lanus vs. Estudiantes

Huracan vs. San Lorenzo

Velez Sarsfield vs. Rosario Central

Monday's Matches

Independiente vs. Argentinos Jrs

Defensa y Justicia vs. Belgrano

Santa Fe vs. Temperley