All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 69 48 17 4 100 253 191 Boston 66 43 15 8 94 225 169 Toronto 68 39 22 7 85 223 195 Florida 65 33 25 7 73 198 204 Detroit 68 26 31 11 63 177 206 Montreal 68 25 31 12 62 173 214 Ottawa 67 23 33 11 57 181 233 Buffalo 69 22 35 12 56 165 224 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 68 38 23 7 83 206 200 Pittsburgh 68 39 25 4 82 224 205 Philadelphia 69 35 23 11 81 203 202 Columbus 69 36 28 5 77 188 193 New Jersey 68 34 26 8 76 201 206 Carolina 68 30 27 11 71 181 206 N.Y. Islanders 68 29 29 10 68 217 243 N.Y. Rangers 68 30 32 6 66 192 217 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 67 44 14 9 97 220 170 Winnipeg 68 41 18 9 91 227 179 Minnesota 68 39 22 7 85 215 194 Dallas 68 38 24 6 82 197 177 Colorado 68 36 24 8 80 215 202 St. Louis 68 36 27 5 77 187 180 Chicago 69 29 32 8 66 196 206 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 68 44 19 5 93 232 185 San Jose 68 36 23 9 81 198 186 Anaheim 69 34 23 12 80 193 189 Los Angeles 68 37 26 5 79 197 173 Calgary 69 34 25 10 78 195 201 Edmonton 67 29 34 4 62 189 220 Vancouver 68 25 34 9 59 183 224 Arizona 67 21 35 11 53 162 219

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Columbus 3, Detroit 2

Calgary 2, Ottawa 1

Dallas 2, Anaheim 1

Minnesota 5, Vancouver 2

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Winnipeg 1

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2, SO

Vegas 2, Buffalo 1, SO

Boston 7, Chicago 4

Colorado 5, Arizona 2

Washington 2, San Jose 0

St. Louis 7, Los Angeles 2

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.