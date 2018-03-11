|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|69
|48
|17
|4
|100
|253
|191
|Boston
|66
|43
|15
|8
|94
|225
|169
|Toronto
|68
|39
|22
|7
|85
|223
|195
|Washington
|68
|38
|23
|7
|83
|206
|200
|Pittsburgh
|68
|39
|25
|4
|82
|224
|205
|Philadelphia
|69
|35
|23
|11
|81
|203
|202
|Columbus
|69
|36
|28
|5
|77
|188
|193
|New Jersey
|68
|34
|26
|8
|76
|201
|206
|Florida
|65
|33
|25
|7
|73
|198
|204
|Carolina
|68
|30
|27
|11
|71
|181
|206
|N.Y. Islanders
|68
|29
|29
|10
|68
|217
|243
|N.Y. Rangers
|68
|30
|32
|6
|66
|192
|217
|Detroit
|68
|26
|31
|11
|63
|177
|206
|Montreal
|68
|25
|31
|12
|62
|173
|214
|Ottawa
|67
|23
|33
|11
|57
|181
|233
|Buffalo
|69
|22
|35
|12
|56
|165
|224
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|67
|44
|14
|9
|97
|220
|170
|Vegas
|68
|44
|19
|5
|93
|232
|185
|Winnipeg
|68
|41
|18
|9
|91
|227
|179
|Minnesota
|68
|39
|22
|7
|85
|215
|194
|Dallas
|68
|38
|24
|6
|82
|197
|177
|San Jose
|68
|36
|23
|9
|81
|198
|186
|Colorado
|68
|36
|24
|8
|80
|215
|202
|Anaheim
|69
|34
|23
|12
|80
|193
|189
|Los Angeles
|67
|37
|25
|5
|79
|195
|166
|Calgary
|69
|34
|25
|10
|78
|195
|201
|St. Louis
|67
|35
|27
|5
|75
|180
|178
|Chicago
|69
|29
|32
|8
|66
|196
|206
|Edmonton
|67
|29
|34
|4
|62
|189
|220
|Vancouver
|68
|25
|34
|9
|59
|183
|224
|Arizona
|67
|21
|35
|11
|53
|162
|219
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Columbus 3, Detroit 2
Calgary 2, Ottawa 1
Dallas 2, Anaheim 1
Minnesota 5, Vancouver 2
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 2, Winnipeg 1
Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2, SO
Vegas 2, Buffalo 1, SO
Boston 7, Chicago 4
Colorado 5, Arizona 2
Washington 2, San Jose 0
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Boston at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.