Saturday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/11 07:16
Pittsburgh (ss) 200 021 000—5 12 1
Baltimore 407 200 00x—13 12 0

Kuhl, Eppler (3), Kontos (5), Feliz (2), Santana (1), and Cervelli; Aquino, Gonzalez (3), Brach (4), Bleier (5), Yacabonis (6), Hart (7), Long (8), Rodriguez (9), and Sisco, Susac. W_Aquino 1-0. L_Kuhl 0-2. HRs_Osuna; Mancini, Machado, Schoop.

___

Washington 000 000 002—2 3 1
Houston 001 000 010—2 6 1

Fedde, Madson (4), Benoit (5), Milone (6), Collins (8), Smith (9), and Wieters, Severino; Keuchel, Ramsey (4), Sipp (5), Harris (6), Paulino (7), Guduan (9), and Stassi, Stubbs.

___

New York Mets 000 101 100—3 10 1
New York Yankees 201 022 03x—10 12 0

Harvey, Montero (5), Purke (6), Callahan (7), and d'Arnaud, Lobaton; Cessa, Robertson (2), Chapman (3), Betances (4), Warren (5), Green (7), Reeves (8), Foley (9), and Romine, Diaz. W_Cessa 1-0. L_Harvey 1-1. HRs_Stanton.

___

Tampa Bay 000 000 023—5 9 0
Philadelphia 000 120 000—3 6 0

Eovaldi, Chirinos (4), Roe (6), Alvarado (7), Jennings (8), Runzler (9), and Sullivan, Pena; Velasquez, Neshek (5), Leiter (10), Curtis (12), Neris (13), and Alfaro, Knapp. W_Jennings 1-0. L_Neris 0-1. Sv_Runzler. HRs_Olmedo-Barrera (2).

___

Atlanta 000 323 007—15 10 0
Pittsburgh (ss) 000 001 000—1 7 2

Foltynewicz, Carle (5), Minter (6), Jackson (7), Socolovich (8), and Stewart, Jackson; Williams, Rivero (5), Crick (6), Garcia (6), Siegrist (7), Smoker (8), Milbrath (9), Keselica (9), and Lavarnway, Williams. W_Foltynewicz 1-0. L_Williams 0-1. HRs_Swanson, Peterson; Mercer.

___

Miami 011 210 002—7 13 1
St. Louis 000 002 100—3 4 1

Hernandez, Guerrero (4), Peters (5), Despaigne (7), and Wallach, Hoo; Wacha, Cecil (5), Motte (6), Hudson (7), Bowman (9), and Kelly, Knizner. W_Hernandez 1-0. L_Wacha 0-2. Sv_Despaigne. HRs_Castro, Diaz.

___

Detroit 000 001 020—3 11 0
Toronto 500 000 10x—6 5 0

Fiers, Farmer (4), Voelker (6), VerHagen (7), Jimenez (8), and Hicks, Norris; Garcia, Alburquerque (4), Axford (5), Cruz (6), Breslow (6), Rowley (8), Girodo (8), Case (9), and Maile, Jansen. W_Garcia 1-0. L_Fiers 2-2. Sv_Case. HRs_Granderson, Hernandez.

___

Colorado 000 000 200—2 7 2
Milwaukee 400 110 21x—9 15 0

Anderson, Farris (4), Shaw (5), Almonte (6), Vasto (8), and Wolters, Vazquez; Suter, Hader (5), Zagurski (6), Knebel (7), Dillard (7), Albers (8), Drake (9), and Pina, Bethancourt. W_Suter 2-0. L_Anderson 0-1. HRs_Santana, Orf.

___

Los Angeles Angels (ss) 131 000 200—7 9 3
San Francisco (ss) 202 110 05x—11 12 0

Bridwell, Johnson (4), Wood (5), Bard (6), Jewell (8), and Perez, Briceno; Suarez, Watson (5), Gearrin (6), Fernandez (7), Strickland (8), Rodriguez (9), and Hundley, Garcia. W_Strickland 1-0. L_Jewell 0-2. HRs_Valbuena, Carter, Blash; Belt, Hundley, Parker.

___

Oakland 000 011 000—2 5 1
Texas 200 051 00x—8 9 1

Blackburn, Jokisch (4), Mengden (5), and Phegley; Minor, Jepsen (5), Barnette (6), Martin (7), Gardewine (8), Garrett (9), and Centeno, Casali. W_Minor 1-0. L_Blackburn 0-2. HRs_Smolinski; Andrus.

___