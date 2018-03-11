Woods closes to within 1 shot of Canadian rookie Conners

Tiger Woods watches his birdie putt on the third hole during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Saturday, March 10, 2018, in
Tiger Woods reacts after his birdie putt on the third hole during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Saturday, March 10, 2018
Corey Conners plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Saturday, March 10, 2018
Justin Rose reacts after his drive on the 10th hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Friday, March 9, 2018
Brandt Snedeker plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Saturday, March 10, 2018
Tiger Woods chips on to the sixth green during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Saturday, March 10, 2018
PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Canadian rookie Corey Conners kept the lead in the Valspar Championship and had a clear view of what he faces in the final round.
Tiger Woods was right in front of him, and Conners could hear the roars all afternoon.
Conners shot a 3-under 68 on Saturday for a one-shot lead over Woods, Brandt Snedeker and Justin Rose as he goes after his first PGA Tour victory before a crowd rarely seen this side of a major.
Woods tied for the lead with a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 10, only to miss a pair of birdie putts inside 8 feet. He shot a 67.
Rose had a 66 and will be in the final group with Conners. Woods plays right in front of them with Snedeker, who also had a 67.