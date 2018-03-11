  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/11 06:52
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 69 48 17 4 100 253 191
Boston 66 43 15 8 94 225 169
Toronto 68 39 22 7 85 223 195
Florida 65 33 25 7 73 198 204
Detroit 68 26 31 11 63 177 206
Montreal 68 25 31 12 62 173 214
Ottawa 67 23 33 11 57 181 233
Buffalo 69 22 35 12 56 165 224
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 68 39 25 4 82 224 205
Washington 67 37 23 7 81 204 200
Philadelphia 69 35 23 11 81 203 202
Columbus 69 36 28 5 77 188 193
New Jersey 68 34 26 8 76 201 206
Carolina 68 30 27 11 71 181 206
N.Y. Islanders 68 29 29 10 68 217 243
N.Y. Rangers 68 30 32 6 66 192 217
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 67 44 14 9 97 220 170
Winnipeg 68 41 18 9 91 227 179
Minnesota 68 39 22 7 85 215 194
Dallas 68 38 24 6 82 197 177
Colorado 68 36 24 8 80 215 202
St. Louis 67 35 27 5 75 180 178
Chicago 69 29 32 8 66 196 206
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 68 44 19 5 93 232 185
San Jose 67 36 22 9 81 198 184
Anaheim 69 34 23 12 80 193 189
Los Angeles 67 37 25 5 79 195 166
Calgary 69 34 25 10 78 195 201
Edmonton 67 29 34 4 62 189 220
Vancouver 68 25 34 9 59 183 224
Arizona 67 21 35 11 53 162 219

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Columbus 3, Detroit 2

Calgary 2, Ottawa 1

Dallas 2, Anaheim 1

Minnesota 5, Vancouver 2

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Winnipeg 1

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2, SO

Vegas 2, Buffalo 1, SO

Boston 7, Chicago 4

Colorado 5, Arizona 2

Washington at San Jose, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.