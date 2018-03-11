Verona beats Chievo in Serie A derby for valuable 3 points

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Hellas Verona earned a valuable three points with what could prove to be a crucial 1-0 derby victory over Chievo Verona in Serie A on Saturday.

Verona captain Andrea Caracciolo scored early in the second half in a match of few chances.

Daniele Verde's initial corner was poor but the ball came back to him and he put in a cross for Caracciolo to volley into the far side of the net.

Verona remained in the relegation zone but moved above Crotone, which hosts Europa League-chasing Sampdoria on Sunday.

It is a point below Spal and Sassuolo, which occupy the last positions of safety and play each other, also on Sunday.

Chievo is just three points above Verona after its sixth loss in its past seven matches.

The Verona players walked out before the match all wearing No. 13 shirts bearing "Davide" in tribute to former Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who died last weekend from suspected cardiac arrest.

Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino also wore a glove with the words "ciao Davide" on the wrist strap.